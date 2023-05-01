Morning Show Host Hospitalized for Surgery

BBC Sports broadcaster John Watson was hospitalized on April 24, he revealed on Instagram last week. Watson will spend the next couple of weeks using crutches to get around. The BBC Breakfast presenter later debunked a Daily Mail report suggesting he was rushed to the hospital.

"Less of a dash, more a hop to the studio on Monday morning for me," Watson wrote on April 27. A fan noticed that Watson's leg was bandaged in a way similar to theirs after a procedure for a meniscus tear. Watson confirmed he had a similar operation. "Exactly the same. Meniscus tear. Couple of weeks on crutches," Watson replied. Watson also shared the news on Twitter, where he received plenty of well-wishes. He joked with one fan that he was "getting old."

After seeing his surgery described as an emergency by The Daily Mail, Watson assured fans it was a scheduled procedure. "Just to clarify... no emergency, no rush, all planned! Thanks for the concern," he wrote.

"Meniscus repair is hardly an emergency and [requires] anybody to be 'rushed' to hospital!! Usually elective surgery. Glad you are on the mend," one fan wrote to Watson on Sunday. "Hope the operation went well," another commented. "Not fun at all John, keep well," another wrote.

Watson's colleague Jon Kay also sent him well-wishes on air. "Take care, John. I've got a glittery sock for the other foot if you need it," Kay said, reports The Mirror.

This was not the only time Watson needed medical attention in April. On April 5, he knocked his head on a door while getting ready for BBC Breakfast at 4 a.m. "The joy of getting dressed at 4 am and cracking your head on a door in the dark!! Not that'd you'd notice on tv – great covering job by [makeup artist Patrick Bartley]," Watson wrote.