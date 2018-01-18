Basketball Player Face-Planted So Hard He Left Teeth Marks on The Court

Chicago Bulls player Kris Dunn literally left it all out on the court Wednesday when he face-planted so hard that he left teeth marks in the floor.

It all went down when Dunn went up for a slam dunk, but didn’t quite stick the landing, as reported by The Daily Mail.

After scoring, Dunn appeared to lose his grip on the rim and came crashing down, with his face smashing hard against the court.

Kris Dunn steal and falls on his face after dunk. Hope he’s ok pic.twitter.com/7IGlFC2Cjz — Kevin Marchina (@kg_holler) January 18, 2018

He narrowly escaped the fall without any serious injuries, but in close-up photos the marks his teeth dug into the court are visible.

Fred Hoiberg, the Bulls Head Coach, later told reporters that Dunn was recovering from his fall. “There was a good little chunk that he took out of the floor. He’s being evaluated. Tough kid,” Hoiberg said.

Unfortunately for Dunn, his team went on to lose the game against Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors, as the final score was 119-112.

While Dunn’s mouth trauma is certainly an unfortunate situation, at least he made it safely to the game, which is more than a couple of other basketball players could say recently.

After having boarded a flight for South Dakota, Memphis Hustle players Marquis Teague and Trahson Burrell were kicked off their plane over accusations of theft.

As the two players walked toward their seats in the coach section of the plane, they were given blankets by people in first class. A flight attendant on the plane then accused the two of them of stealing the blankets and kicked them and their team’s assistant coach off of the plane.

Upon discovering the grave error that was made, the airline apologized and flew the group first class to their destination.

Hustle head coach Glynn Cyprien, as well as assistant coach Darnell Lazare, took to Twitter to express their irritation after the situation occurred.

“American Airlines Needs Sensitivity Training to Attendants on flights dealing with Humans & Blankets!” Cyprien tweeted.

Lazare wrote, “It’s 2017 and a Flight attendant for [American Air] sees 2 young black athletes with blankets from first class, his 1st comment is ‘did you steal them’ how about you teach people to get the facts first before jumping to conclusions.”

Joshua Freed, a spokesperson for American Airlines, explained what happened and expressed the companies regret over what transpired.

“We apologize for what occurred on this flight,” Freed said. “We take pride in bringing people together, and we know that on this flight we let some of our customers down. Our team at American, along with Envoy Air, is reviewing what happened and will be reaching out to [the two players and the assistant coach].”