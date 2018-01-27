Baby Rhino Jumps for Joy During His First Shower

Prepare yourself for maximum cuteness. Earlier this week, the Toronto Zoo posted an adorable video of a baby rhino frolicking and jumping around during his first shower.

The video has over 250,000 views since it was posted on Tuesday and over 5,600 shares on Facebook. It shows the baby Greater One-Horned Rhino taking his first shower on Jan. 14, 11 days after he was born. A few days earlier, the zoo exposed him to water for the first time, but was not too sure what to do. He was surprised when his mother, Asharkian, splashed him.

“Today is the first time we see him frolicking, jumping, rolling on his side and tummy, and thoroughly enjoying himself under the water spray,” the zoo shared.

Toronto Zoo officials have been providing day-by-day accounts of the rhinos while the Greater One-Horned Rhino House is closed to the public. On the day after the shower, the zoo keepers noticed the calf reaching out to touch the heavy chains his mom uses for enrichment.

“Ashakrian is very tactile (most rhinos are) and she loves scratches, so she really enjoys walking through the chain curtain Keepers have hung and the sensation of the chains rubbing her back. Today, keepers noticed that the calf was trying to reach up to touch them for himself! Rhino see, rhino do,” the zoo officials wrote.

Thirteen days after he was born, the baby calf weighs 85.1 kg (187.6 lbs). According to the zoo, he is gaining 2.1 to 2.2 kg a day. By Thursday, the rhino weighed 100.1 kg (220.6 lbs).

By his 16th day, the baby rhino is already getting exploring done in the enclosure and loves showering.

“Lots of exploring done today! The calf was quite curious about a carrot that fell from mom’s mouth and he spent a few minutes sniffing and discovering that,” the zoo officials wrote. “His confidence continues to grow when it comes to interacting with his Keepers. He enjoys playing, and today, scratched himself on more areas of his body than just his head. He continues to enjoy his shower time with his mom, Asha.”

Photo credit: Facebook/ Toronto Zoo