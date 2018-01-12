Watch Couple End Epic Police Chase by Giving up and Making Out

A police chase in Arizona on Wednesday ended with a goodbye make-out session and two arrests.

Dustin Perkins, 35, and Lovida Flores, 29, were apprehended by police following a 30-minute car chase through Mesa and a short foot race.

The incident began when the Salt River Police Department notified Mesa police of a stolen vehicle, Mesa police spokesperson Detective Nikolas Rasheta told AZ Central. An officer attempted to pull over the suspected SUV, but the the driver failed to yield.

Perkins later claimed he “borrowed” the alleged stolen vehicle from his father and was on the move to drive it back to him.

Instead, police cars from multiple agencies pursued the vehicle in a high-speed chase, which was televised on several local news stations.

Footage shows the driver, Perkins, speeding the wrong way down busy streets and running red lights, then he took the vehicle off-road to evade police.

The couple continued to be followed by police cars and a helicopter after the driver crashed the vehicle through two fences into a desert area.

After roughly 30 minutes of pursuit, the vehicle was crashed into a ditch.

The man and female passenger when emerged from the SUV to run in separate directions on foot through the dirt and bush-covered land.

Soon, the man called his companion over under the light of the helicopter, where they hugged and appeared to kiss for a few moments. The couple then got down on the ground with their hands stretched in front of them while Pinal County sheriff’s deputies surrounded the perimeter.

Live footage continued to roll as they were handcuffed and taken away.

Perkins suffered a broken hand and Flores was in “serious condition,” Pinal County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Navideh Forghani said. They became injured when the vehicle crashed.

Perkins faces charges of unlawful flight, reckless driving, aggressive driving, criminal damage and driving on a suspended license, AZ Central reports, citing court records. Frogman said Flores is not facing charges from county authorities.