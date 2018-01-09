Now Hiring? ‘Secret’ Airline Reportedly Seeks Attendants Willing to Fly to Area 51

The United States government is hiring flight attendants to board an unlabeled plane and fly to Area 51.

According to a recent job posting on the website AECOM, the U.S. government is currently in search for a handful of new cabin crew members for flights departing from Las Vegas’ McCarran International Airport en route to the mysterious Area 51. The flights, operated by the U.S. Air Force, will allegedly carry government and contract employees, PEOPLE reports.

While the job description entails the usual duties of a flight attendant, those who board the label-less white and red Janet Airlines airplane will be required to “qualify for and maintain a top secret government security clearance and associated work location access.”

Area 51, which is located in the Nevada desert, is considered one of America’s most mysterious places, with conspiracy theorists believing that it’s the possible place where the government is keeping aliens and UFOs for testing. The CIA claims that the base is a testing ground for the Air Force, though recent documents revealed that the Pentagon has been investigating unidentified flying objects for years.

According to the report, the Defense Department has spent at least $22 million on the Advanced Aerospace Threat Identification Program, which was allegedly shut down in 2012. The program reportedly has countless videos of UFO encounters by military personnel, including a video of a Navy jet encountering a UFO, interviews about firsthand accounts, physiological studies of those who have come into contact with the strange aircrafts, and possibly samples of strange technology.