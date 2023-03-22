'Angry Birds' Removed From Google Play Store

If you're a fan of Angry Birds, you're out of luck. The game's developer, Rovio Games, has pulled Rovio Classics: Angry Birds, a remake of the original mobile phenomenon, from the Google Play Store. The decision was first announced in late February, with Angry Birds officially being delisted from Google's app store on Thursday, February 23. The game remains available in the iOS App Store, where it has been renamed to Red's First Flight.



The game's removal from Google Play followed a review of "the business case of Rovio Classics: Angry Birds," with Rovio citing "the game's impact on our wider games portfolio" as the reason behind the move. The company added, "we have decided that Rovio Classics: Angry Birds will be unlisted from the Google Play Store on Thursday, February 23. Additionally, the game will be renamed to Red's First Flight in the App Store pending further review. Rovio Classics: Angry Birds will remain playable on devices on which the game has been downloaded, even after it has been unlisted."



"We understand that this is sad news for many fans, as well as the team that has worked hard to make Rovio Classics: Angry Birds a reality. We are extremely grateful to the Angry Birds fans who have shown their love of the brand and this game from the beginning," the statement continued. "We hope those fans can continue to bring that passion to our live Angry Birds slingshot games such as Angry Birds 2, Angry Birds Friends, and Angry Birds Journey, where our goal every day is to craft the best possible experience for players."



Released in March 2021, the classic Angry Birds is described as a "faithful remake" of the original 2012 game. It features all eight original episodes and more than 390 levels. The game was the only Angry Birds game that didn't contain any microtransactions or in-game ads. Rovio's decision to remove the game sparked concern among fans that the studio was choosing profits over players and would eventually halt the creation of premium experiences in favor of microtransactions. However, community manager Shawn Buckelew said in the studio's official Discord server, per Kotaku, "The main focus of the company needs to be looking forward, into the future and our live game. That's what's needed for the business. That doesn't mean we don't want to bring back some of these classic, nostalgic experiences, but we have to be more creative and figure out solutions where we can do that without harming the live games and the main source of our business."



Rovio Classics: Angry Birds is still playable on mobile devices that purchased and downloaded the game before it was pulled from Google Play. The game is still available in the iOS App Store under the title Red's First Flight.