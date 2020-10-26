Amy Coney Barrett Supreme Court Confirmation: How to Watch, What Channel and What Time

✖

The Senate is poised to confirm Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court during a confirmation vote Monday evening. While the vote, which has the potential to reshape the Supreme Court for years to come, is taking place on Capitol Hill, Americans across the country can watch it play out from the comfort of their couches.

A time for the final confirmation vote is not yet confirmed, though it is expected to take place sometime after 6:30 p.m. ET. On Sunday, the Senate agreed to limit debate to 30 hours, after which the final vote to confirm Barrett will be held. This means that the vote, according to WHIO TV 7, will likely occur at approximately 8 p.m. ET. Americans will be able to watch the vote from home via cable networks, with both Fox News and CNN confirmed to be broadcasting the vote live. Other network channels – ABC, CBS, NBC and Fox – have not yet revealed their plans, though they, too, are likely to broadcast the vote.

For those without cable or set to be on the go at the time of the vote, it will also be live-streamed by CSPAN on YouTube. That live stream is accessible by clicking here. The live stream is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. ET, though is subject to when the actual vote begins.

Monday evening's vote will come 30 days after President Donald Trump announced Barrett as his nominee to take the Supreme Court seat left vacant following the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who died on Sept. 18. Having been a top contender among the president’s list of potential nominees, Trump on Sept. 26 officially nominated Barrett, remarking that "she is a woman of unparalleled achievement, towering intellect, sterling credentials, and unyielding loyalty to the Constitution." At the time, the president told Barrett, "I looked and I studied and you are very eminently qualified for this job."

The nomination was immediately shrouded in controversy due to the proximity to the election, with Democrats believing whoever wins the election should make the nomination. Despite those objections, Republicans moved forward, with Barrett taking part in confirmation hearings in mid-October. On Oct. 26, the Senate Judiciary Committee voted to advance Barrett's nomination to the full Senate.

Monday night's vote is expected to go down party lines, with only Sen. Susan Collins of Maine confirming that she will join Democrats in voting "nay." Her confirmation will give conservatives a 6-3 majority on the court. According to White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, should the Senate approve Barrett's nomination, she will be sworn in following the vote. A White House official familiar with the planning told CBS News that the White House is planning to host an event after the vote Monday night honoring Barrett.