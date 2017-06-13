New Details Emerge Regarding Death Of ‘America’s Got Talent’ Contestant Dr. Brandon Rogers

Dr. Brandon Rogers, a contestant on America’s Got Talent, died while riding in the front passenger seat of a car when it veered off the road.

Brandon was one of two passengers in the car along with the driver. The vehicle crashed into a tree and resulted in Brandon being killed and the other passenger hospitalized, according to TMZ.

The Maryland State Troopers explained that officers responded to the scene around 4:30 a.m. this past Saturday. The driver was able to walk away from the crash unscathed.

The cops have explained that there is no evidence that drugs or alcohol were involved in the crash. However, they are still investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Brandon Rogers auditioned for America’s Got Talent to showcase his vocal abilities. He had been recognized by legendary acts such as Boyz II Men and was on his way to possibly making a run on the reality TV show after he had a successful audition.

The episode showing Brandon Rogers’ audition has yet to air on TV. It was scheduled to air next month, but the producers have not decided whether or not they will be showing Rogers’ segment.

Brandon Rogers was 29-years-old. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family and friends during this difficult time.