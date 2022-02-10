American Airlines Making Big Change to Flights That Will Make Customers Very Happy

Although the coronavirus pandemic has inspired changes to American life that could be sticking around for a long time, American Airlines is reversing at least one change. The airline is bringing back hot meal service for first-class passengers on flights three-and-a-half hours or longer. The service will return on Feb. 16 and will include an all-new menu.

The new menu will include popular items like nuts, charcuterie, and short ribs, but there will be some additions for health-conscious passengers, reports Thrillist. New grain bowls, edamame guacamole, and entree salads will also be available for first-class passengers. Travelers on flights that last between two-and-a-half hours and three-and-a-half hours could also order smoked salmon, fruit and cheese, and salads.

“American deployed a thoughtful strategy over the past two years (since the start of the pandemic) by engaging with customers and flight attendants to help frame the new onboard dining program,” American Airlines said in a statement Thursday. “American took a stair-stepped approach to ensure a safe return for the dining experience customers know and love.”

In April, American Airlines customers will also be able to pre-order meals for domestic flights. Passengers will also be able to pre-order special requests like Asian, Vegetarian, Diabetic, Hindu, Kosher, Gluten Intolerant, Muslim, and Vegan meals.

American is not the first airline to announce the return of hot meals. In late January, Delta Airlines told The Points Guy the airline will start offering hot meals on March 1. The switch from boxed and pre-packaged meals to hot meals will be complete by March 8. The hot meals will be available to all first-class passengers on domestic flights over 900 miles, as well as flights to and from Mexico, Central America, and the Caribbean. Flights under 900 miles will keep the complimentary beverage service and a choice of snacks. Unlike American, Delta didn’t announce any changes to its menu.

Back in June 2021, United Airlines brought back its plated meal service for domestic first-class passengers, The Points Guy reported at the time. Some of the new menu items the airline touted at the time included grilled chicken breast with orzo and lemon basil pesto or a vegetarian enchilada with chile verde and Spanish rice. The breakfast menu includes egg scramble with plant-based chorizo or a Belgian waffle with bourbon betty compote.