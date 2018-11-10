Alyssa Milano Bashes President Donald Trump for His California Wildfire Response

Alyssa Milano snapped back at President Donald Trump on Twitter Saturday after his post about the California wildfires.

The president came under fire on Saturday after an early morning tweet about the wildfires currently devastating California, where he blamed state agencies for the emergency, and threatened to remove funding if things did not improve immediately.

“There is no reason for these massive, deadly and costly forest fires in California except that forest management is so poor,” he wrote. “Billions of dollars are given each year, with so many lives lost, all because of gross mismanagement of the forests. Remedy now, or no more Fed payments!”

Milano responded to this in a furious tweet of her own, reminding the president that hundreds of thousands of Americans have been forced out of their homes by this disaster.



Milano responded to this in a furious tweet of her own, reminding the president that hundreds of thousands of Americans have been forced out of their homes by this disaster.

“People lost everything. 250k people are displaced, their beloved pets lost,” she wrote. “And firefighters are risking their lives. And this is all you got? THIS is it from you? Shame! Shame! Shame!”

Later on, Milano addressed Trump’s tweet again, including a quote from California Congressman Ted Lieu’s own response.

Later on, Milano addressed Trump's tweet again, including a quote from California Congressman Ted Lieu's own response.



“Dear [Donald Trump] What is wrong with you? Disaster victims deserve help & sympathy,” Lieu wrote. “Oh, and guess who owns much of the forest land in CA? Your federal agencies. CA only owns 2%. Guess who cut funding to forest management in the budget? YOU DID.”

The president’s tweet about the wildfires caused a massive uproar on Saturday, though many theorized that it was a distraction tactic. Earlier this week, the president had some controversial headlines closer to home, as he reacted to the Democrats’ victory in the House of Representatives during the midterms.

On Wednesday, the president fired Attorney General Jeff Sessions, in what many perceived as a direct response to the election. The Democratic House can now push investigations into the president forward, as Sessions had recused himself from the special counsel investigation, meaning he could not “protect” the president in any way.

In his place, he installed Acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker, who has been outspoken in opposition to the Mueller investigation. Whitaker has written various articles and opinion pieces describing how a different attorney could quash the investigation and keep the president out of legal trouble.

On top of that, the president’s voice has rung out all week in sound bites from his unscripted press conference on Wednesday. He stood at a podium for 90 minutes, addressing reporters in a hostile, combative nature. The president has since banned CNN’s Jim Acosta from the White House, and his staff has circulated a doctored video of Acosta as reason for their decision.