Metal Detectors at Alabama High School Weren’t in Use When Teen Was Fatally Shot

The metal detectors at the Alabama high school where a 17-year-old student was killed during an apparent gun accident on Wednesday, Birmingham City Schools Superintendent Lisa Herring said Thursday.

The shooting at Huffman High School was described as “accidental,” officials said Wednesday. Courtlin Arrington was later identified as the victim. Birmingham police said a person of interest is in custody. Another 17-year-old student was also treated for a gunshot wound and released, according to WBRC.

On Thursday, Herring told WBRC that Huffman does have metal detectors, but they were not being used Wednesday.

“I’m careful to not address anything tied to this investigation. I will stop to say to you there are metal detectors at this high school. They are used but I can’t, they work but I will not speak to anything tied to the investigation,” Herring said at a press conference Thursday.

Students told the network that the metal detectors are usually only used for basketball games and other events.

“I don’t understand why they’re not [used all the time],” senior Anthony Durr told WBRC. “I feel like with all the school shootings going on..the teachers and principals should be taking an initiative..like hey we want our students to be safer regardless if its happening next door or across the street.”

Herring said three school resource officers were on campus when the shooting happened, but could not say where they were, reports AL.com. She said students can report threats and concerns to 1-877-250-2830.

“Our goal to become a national model for school safety. It is what we have to do,” she said. “We have more than 23,000 students at Birmingham City Schools. When one of them are harmed, all are impacted.”

According to CBS News, Herring said all Birmingham schools will use metal detectors every day from now on. She also said students plan on paying tribute to Arrington during the March 14 “National School Walkout Day.” Students across the country began planning the walkout after the Feb. 14 shooting in Parkland, Florida where 17 people were killed at a high school, to support new gun control measures.

Herring said the Birmingham walkout will last 18 minutes – one minute for each Parkland victim and another for Arrington.

“We have lost one of our brightest and best scholars,” Herring said of Arrington, a senior who was already accepted to Concordia College. “We are not removed from the fact that Courtlin Arrington, our student, our aspiring nurse, is no longer with us.”