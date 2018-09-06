Cincinnati Bank Shooting: Police Say 4 Dead Including Gunman

Update: 11:00 a.m. ET: Four people are dead including the shooter, Cincinnati Police Chief Eliot Isaac said in a press briefing Thursday morning. Two others are injured and in critical condition.

Original story: Multiple people were shot in Cincinnati Thursday in what police called an “active shooter” situation in the lobby of a downtown building in the central business district. Police also said that the suspected shooter is dead.

@CincyPD investigating active shooter/officer involved shooting incident at Fifth Third Bank at 511 Walnut Street in lobby and loading dock. More details to follow. Media staging area will be forthcoming. Ft. Square and surrounding area will be closed to foot traffic. pic.twitter.com/wSVLhu8xpM — Cincinnati Police Department (@CincyPD) September 6, 2018

“[The Cincinnati Police Department is] investigating an active shooter/officer involved shooting incident at Fifth Third Bank at 511 Walnut Street in lobby and loading dock,” reads the tweet, which adds that more details are forthcoming and that the area will be closed to foot traffic.

Early reports from the Cincinnati Enquirer list two fatalities and several people injured with critical gunshot wounds. The Enquirer’s Kevin Grasha reports that police say the shooter is dead.

Police say suspected gunman in Fifth Third Bank shooting is dead. @Enquirer — Kevin Grasha (@kgrasha) September 6, 2018

The scene was announced as secure at around 9:15 a.m. ET, but there were multiple victims; one was found in the area of 511 Walnut Street, which is adjacent to the city’s Fountain Square. Another victim was reportedly located inside the nearby Graeter’s ice cream shop, next door to the Fifth Third Bank building on Fountain Square.

The Enquirer also reports that bystanders said they heard “perhaps as many as 12” gunshots.

Cincinnati City Councilman P.G. Sittenfeld tweeted “multiple shot, and tragically there are fatalities.”

Terrible shooting incident in the heart of our city this morning. Multiple shot, and tragically there are fatalities. Details still emerging. Pray for our city. — P.G. Sittenfeld (@PGSittenfeld) September 6, 2018

The University of Cincinnati Medical Center confirmed to WCPO that four victims were transported to its hospital.

The FBI, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms and SWAT members are reportedly on hand to help clear the Fifth Third building. WCPO’s Ally Kraemer reports that the SWAT team is “going floor to floor to clear the building.”

Witnesses tell our crews the SWAT team is going floor to floor to clear the building. @WCPO pic.twitter.com/E2dZTcupnb — Ally Kraemer (@AllyKraemer) September 6, 2018

This story is developing. Refresh this page as we gather more information on the incident.