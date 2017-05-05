Aaron Hernandez’s Suicide Note To Fiancee Released

Aaron Hernandez’s suicide note left behind for his fiancée, Shayanna Jenkins, has been released by the Massachusetts Court officials.

The letter from the ex-NFL star reads:

Shay,

You have always been my soul-mate and I want you to love life and know I’m always with you. I told you what was coming indirectly! I love you so much and know you are an angel – literally! We split into two to come change the world! Your characteristics is that of a true angel and the definition of God’s love! Tell my story fully but never think anything besides how much I love you. This was the Supreme’s, the Almighty’s plan, not mine! I love you! Let (redacted) know how much I love her! Look after (redacted) and (redacted) for me – they are my boys (you’re rich). I knew I loved you = Savage Garden

BREAKING: Suicide letter from Aaron Hernandez to fiancee Shayanna Jenkins-Hernandez released by prosecutors. @nbcboston pic.twitter.com/pqlMGtYxoz — Daniel Gadbois (@DanNBCBoston) May 5, 2017

The former New England Patriot’s player hung himself on April 19 in his cell at the Souza-Baranowski Correctional Center. Before his death, Aaron Hernandez reportedly penned three different suicide notes. The first letter, seen above, was addressed to his fiancée. However, there has been controversy as to who are the actual recipients of the second and third letters.

The initial reports claimed that the other suicide notes were addressed to Hernandez’s 4-year-old daughter and the last one to his rumored prison boyfriend. Later reports claimed that the third letter was meant for Hernandez’s lawyer, Jose Baez.

Aaron Hernandez’s legal team has been busy battling the media firestorm regarding the private, and reportedly inaccurate, information about Hernandez that has leaked in the media.

George Leontire, one of the Hernandez family’s lawyers, said, “Individuals within the government who are leaking such information are in violation of the policies and procedures of their respective agencies and should be immediately terminated.”

Before committing suicide, Aaron Hernandez was serving a life sentence without the possibility of parole for the 2013 murder of Odin Lloyd. Only days before his death, the 27-year-old was found not guilty of the 2012 double murder of two Boston men.

