Aaron Hernandez’s Fiancee Gives Birth to Baby Girl

Aaron Hernandez‘s former fiancée, Shayanna Jenkins, gave birth to a baby girl earlier this month, TMZ reports. The baby’s father, while previously rumored to be Hernandez via frozen sperm, is Jenkins’ boyfriend Dino Guilmette.

TMZ reports that Jenkins, who has a previous child (daughter Avielle Janelle Jenkins-Hernandez) with Hernandez, welcomed her second child in Rhode Island on June 16.

Jenkins and Guilmette, a 39-year-old former boxer who now owns a bar, are reportedly both excited for their happy and healthy baby. The little girl is also Guilmette’s second child; he also has a daughter from a previous relationship, meaning their baby girl will have two older sisters.

He told Radar Online last month that he met Jenkins through mutual friends. “We hit it off from the beginning,” he told the publication, adding that “I’m going to have my hands full but I’m happy about [the pregnancy]. I’m excited. It’s my daughter.”

Guilmette, who reportedly played college football with Hernandez at the University of Florida, told Radar that he “didn’t care one bit” about Jenkins’ previous relationship with Hernandez.

“There are a lot of ugly comments out there. I don’t listen to them. I tune them out any way,” he said.

Jenkins broke the news of her pregnancy in a private Instagram post just a month before giving birth.

“Many of you have speculated that I may be expecting another miracle which is very accurate,” she wrote, according to TMZ. “I wanted to have a moment for myself alone with my daughter. We are beyond excited about the new addition and chapter we will soon begin,” she said.

“I couldn’t be a luckier woman to have such a perfect little girl that’s prepared to become the best big sister, and even more blessed to welcome another babygirl to our home. BabyG we are very excited to meet you !!!” she reportedly wrote at the time.

Jenkins and Hernandez were previously engaged after dating since 2007 and welcoming their own daughter together in 2012. Hernandez was a tight end for the New England Patriots when he was arrested for the 2013 murder of Odin Lloyd during the off-season. He was later released by the Patriots and convicted of first-degree murder in 2015. He was sentenced to life in prison for Lloyd’s murder.

Later, in 2017, he was tried for the 2012 double homicide of Daniel de Abreau and Safiro Furtado, but was acquitted. Days after his trial ended, he took his own life in his prison cell.

Months after his death, Dr. Ann McKee, the director of Boston University’s Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy Center, said Hernandez’s brain was severely damaged by CTE, a degenerative brain disease found in many athletes, military veterans and others with a history of brain trauma.

“In any individual, we can’t take the pathology and explain the behavior,” McKee explained at the time. “But we can say collectively, in our collective experience, that individuals with CTE and CTE of this severity have difficulty with impulse control, decision making, inhibition or impulses or aggression, often emotional volatility and rage behavior.”