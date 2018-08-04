72 Restaurants Where You Can Eat Free on Your Birthday

It’s your birthday, and these 72 restaurants are ready to help you celebrate.

As you put on your birthday hat and get ready to blow out your candles, there is a long list of restaurants vying to help you start a new year of life the right way. From free desserts to free burgers and everything in between, these 72 restaurants are ready to celebrate you, though you may be in for a little embarrassment in the form of song.

Keep scrolling to see all 72 restaurants that will help you celebrate another year of life.

Applebee’s

Customers who sign up for their email list get a free birthday desert.



Arby’s

If you’re craving a roast beef classic sandwich on your birthday, all that you have to do is sign up for Arby’s Deals. On their birthday, customers will receive a free roast beef classic with the purchase of a drink.



Au Bon Pain

Not only will customers who sign up for Au Bon Pain’s email club get a free travel mug, but they’ll also discounted coffee daily to fill it.



Auntie Anne’s Pretzels

Customers who sign up for the My Pretzel Perks loyalty program will receive a free classic pretzel on their birthday. The coupon for the free pretzel is good for 30 days.



Baja Fresh Mexican Grill

Get a free birthday taco when you sign up for Club Baja.



Baskin Robbins

There’s no better way to celebrate a birthday than with ice cream and a cake. Customers who join the Birthday Club will get a coupon for a free 2.5 oz. ice cream and $3 off their birthday cake.



Bertucci’s

Sign up for Bertucci’s email club and get a coupon for any free dessert from their menu.



BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse

Customers can get a free pizookie cookie with vanilla ice cream on top when you sign up for BJ’s premier rewards program.

Black Angus Steakhouse

On top of getting a free dessert just for becoming a Prime Club Member, members can also enjoy a free steak dinner on their birthday.



Bruegger’s Bagels

After signing up for their eClub online, subscribers will receive a coupon via email for a free bagel of their choice with any kind of cream cheese.



Buca di Beppo

Customers that sign up for the Bua e-club will enjoy a free pasta dish, getting to choose between Spaghetti Marinara, Fettuccini Alfredo or Baked Ziti.



Buffalo Wild Wings Grill & Bar

When you join the Buffalo Circle email list, you’ll get an email on your birthday for a free dessert.



California Pizza Kitchen

A free kid’s meal when you register online for CPKids Birthday Club. Choose a pizza or pasta with a choice of soft drinks, juice or milk and a CPKid’s Sundae.



Carrabba’s Italian Grill

Join Carrabba’s Amici Club and get a free appetizer as well as a coupon for a BOGO free entree.



Carvel’s

Join Fudgie Fanatics email list and get a free ice cream cone. After signing up for their email list, customers will receive a birthday coupon as well as a BOGO coupon.



Checkers

Free large fry with any purchase when you sign up for “The Flavorhood” exclusive email list.

Chili’s

Join My Chili’s Rewards Club to get free chips and guacamole.



The Cheesecake Factory

The Cheesecake Factory isn’t shy about celebrating birthdays, and by simply whispering in your server’s ear that it’s your birthday, you’ll not only get a free small cup of ice cream, but also singing.



Chevy’s Fresh Mex

Sign up for their Real Mex Rewards and get a free appetizer with the purchase of two adult entrées.



Chili’s Grill & Bar

Sign up for Chili’s rewards online and receive a coupon for free dessert on your birthday.



Cinnabon

Customers who sign up for Club Cinnabon will get a free baked good (a choice of cinnabon stix, cinnasweeties or cinnabon bites) as well as a minibon cinnamon roll.



Coldstone Creamery

Become a member of My Cold Stone Club and receive a coupon to get two ice cream creations for the price of one.



Corner Bakery Café

On their birthday, customers can choose between a free fresh baked pastry, cookie, dessert, bar or slice of cake.



Cracker Barrel

Simply tell your server that it’s your birthday and enjoy a free dessert.

Culver’s

Free scoop when you join Culver’s club.



Dairy Queen

Sign up for their fan club online and get a coupon for a buy one get one free blizzard.



Del Taco

Sign up for their fan club online and get a free premium strawberry, vanilla, or chocolate milkshake and two grilled chicken tacos.



Denny’s

Bring a valid ID on your birthday and receive a free “original grand slam,” which typically includes a short stack of pancakes, bacon, sausage, and eggs.



Dickey’s Barbeque Pit

Sing up with the Big Yellow Cup Club and receive a coupon for a big barbeque sandwich.



Dunkin’ Donuts

Customers who sign up for the DD Perks Reward Program will get a free medium beverage of their choice as well as a free beverage on their birthday,



Einstein Bros. Bagels

Join their e-club online and get a free bagel of your choice and shmear with purchase as well as a free egg sandwich with purchase on your birthday.



El Pollo Loco

Downloading the El Pollo Loco app to join LOCO Rewards will get you a free entree up to $7 with any regularly priced food or drink purchase.

Friendly’s Ice Cream

Join the BFF Club and receive a free sundae.



Great American Cookies

Get a free cookie surprise when you sign up for CookiE-mail.



IHOP

If you sign up for IHOP rewards, you will get a free meal on your birthday.



Jack in the Box

Sign up for Jack in the Box’s rewards program and get a coupon for a free dessert.



Jersey Mike’s Subs

Get a free sub and 22 oz. fountain drink when you sign up for their email club.



Joe’s Crab Shack

Join Joe’s Catch e-mail club and sink your teeth into a free appetizer.



Johnny Rockets

Sign up for Rocket’s e-club and take it back to the ’50s with a free hamburger with purchase.



Krispy Kreme Donuts

Customers who sign up for Krispy Kreme Donuts’ e-club will get to choose a free donut from over 50 flavors.

Longhorn Steakhouse

Get any appetizer free when you sign up for a Longhorn account.



Melting Pot

After signing up for “Club Fondue,” customers will receive a welcome voucher within 24 hours with a coupon and minimum purchase requirement to enjoy six chocolate-dipped strawberries free with purchase.



Moe’s Southwestern Grill

Sign up for Moe’s e-World and get a coupon to spice up your birthday with a free burrito. Once signing up, customers will also be treated to complimentary nachos.



Morton’s Steakhouse

Sign up as a VIP member through Landry Select Club Cards and get a free dessert and a $25 additional reward on your birthday.



Noodles & Company

Customers who become a Noodlegram members will receive a coupon for a free dish of their choice.



Olive Garden

Join their e-club and receive a coupon for a free appetizer or dessert. Bring it to a store near you and apply any time during your birthday month!



Outback Steakhouse

Download the Outback Steakhouse rewards app and get a kid-size vanilla sundae with chocolate syrup during your birthday month.



P.F. Chang’s

Dig into a free dessert after signing up for their restaurant email list.

Panera Bread

Those who have joined the “MyPanera” rewards program with a sweet tooth on their birthday can enjoy a free Panera Bread pastry.



Pinkberry

Cool off with a small frozen yogurt when you become a Pinkberry Loyalty rewards member. Bring the email coupon with you or download the Pinkberry mobile app and present in-store.



Planet Smoothie

Sign up for Planet Smoothie’s “Birthday Club” and get a free smoothie on your special day.



Pretzelmaker

Customers can dig into a free order of “Birthday Bites” (aka pretzel bites) as they ring in their new year.



Quiznos Subs

Sign up for Quizno Subs’ loyalty program and get a free sub.



Red Lobster

Sign up as a member of their “fresh catch club” and receive a coupon for a free dessert or appetizer, 5 dollars off an entrée, or 10% off a menu item.



Red Robin Gourmet Burgers & Spirits

Customers who sign up for Red Robin Royalty Rewards can choose from 24 gourmet burgers to enjoy for free.



Rita’s Italian Ice

After becoming a member of their birthday club, customers will receive a coupon for a birthday treat and a single scoop of ice, ice-cream or ice-custard. For customers whose birthdays are in the colder months, when Rita’s is typically closed, they can get their free treat on their half-birthday instead.

Rubio’s Fresh Mexican

Sign up for their Beach Club emails and receive a coupon for a free taco.



Ruby Tuesday

Enjoy a free appetizer when you become a Ruby Tuesday’s member. In addition to the free appetizer, members will also be treated to either a burger or Garden Bar entrée on their birthday.



Sbarro, The Italian Eatery

Eat an XL New York slice of pepperoni or cheese pizza with the purchase of a drink after joining their “Slice Society” email club.



Shula’s Steak House

Customers who sign up for the Team Shula club will receive a voucher for a complimentary entrée.



Sizzler

Join Sizzler’s e-club and enjoy a free entrée.



Smashburger

Sign up for the smashclub rewards and get a free or a free side with any purchase. Shake flavors include strawberry, chocolate, vanilla, chocolate oreo, butterfinger or birthday cake.



Sonic America’s Drive In

Those celebrating their birthday will be surprised with a free medium slush or medium drink.



Sprinkles Cupcakes

After signing up for “Sprinkles Birthday club,” customers will receive a code via email for free cupcake.

Starbucks

Members of the Starbucks rewards program will receive a free drink or food item on their birthday.



TCBY

Cool off with a small free frozen yogurt on your birthday after joining my TCBY e-club.



TGI Fridays

Sign up for their Stripes reward program and you’ll be saying TGI My Birthday when you get a free dessert or appetizer on your special day.



Waffle House

Get a free waffle when you sign up for their emails.



Wendy’s

Join “MyWendy’s” email list and get a free frosty.



Yogurtland

Receive a 3 oz. frozen yogurt and a 3 oz. birthday treat for free when you join Yogurtland’s Real Rewards program.



Zaxby’s

Join the Zax Email Club and get a free sandwich meal (you can choose from 8 different plates of chicken, such as the Buffalo wing meal or the grilled chicken salad meal) and a free birthday nibbler (chicken slider sandwich with house sauce).



Zoës Kitchen

Join Zoes’ email list and get a free birthday entrée as well as other freebies and BOGO deals available post-sign up.