59 Halloween Costume Ideas for Families Who Really Love Halloween

With creative group costumes, Halloween can be fun for kids and parents alike. When it comes to dressing up family style for the spooky holiday, there’s certainly no shortage of family-friendly costume ideas — whether they take inspiration from movies, TV shows, books or even candy. All that’s required is an eye for coordination and a bit of creativity. Here are 59 family costumes that will make your Halloween frighteningly cool!

1. ‘Beetlejuice’ family:

2. ‘Toy Story’ family:

3. Pac-Man family:

4. ‘Despicable Me 2’ family:

5. ‘E.T.’ family:

6. ‘Napoleon Dynamite’ family:

7. Ketchup, mustard and a hot dog:

8. ‘The Avengers’:

9. Games!

10. Elsa from ‘Frozen’:

11. ‘Grease’ family:

12. ‘Space Jam’ family:

13. ‘Ghostbusters’ family:

14. Parents/kids role reversal:

15. Starbucks drink and barista:

16. ‘Annie’ family:

17. ‘Bob’s Burgers’ family:

18. A sweet treat:

19. ‘Star Wars’ family:

20. UPS Delivery Guys and their packages:

21. Bakers and their cupcake:

22. ‘Monsters Inc.’ family:

23. U.S. Postal Service family:

24. Marie Curie and Polonium and Radium, the two elements she discovered:

25. Thing 1, Thing 2, and The Cat In The Hat:

26. The Cincinnati Reds mascots: Mr. Red, Mr. Reglegs, and Rosie Red:

27. Rock, paper and scissors:

28. ‘The Incredibles’ family:

29. A bunch of sweets: