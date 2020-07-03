4th of July: Full List of Stores and Restaurants Open This Weekend
The Fourth of July falls on a Saturday this year, though things will look very different from years past due to the coronavirus pandemic. A number of cities across the country have canceled their planned fireworks shows and events while others have come up with new ways for residents to enjoy the spectacle and still practice social distancing.
If you decide to spend your day shopping or eating out, there are plenty of stores and restaurants that are staying open on Saturday, though some may have different operating hours than normal. Open stores and restaurants will also likely vary depending on what state you live in due to differing reopening phases. Scroll through to see what's open on the fourth this year.
Open Grocery Stores
Many grocery stores are continuing to operate with reduced hours due to the coronavirus while others are reducing their hours on Saturday. Many pharmacies will be closed on Saturday and be sure to check with your local location for any changes.
7-Eleven
Acme
Albertsons
Aldi
Baker’s
BI-LO
Bravo Supermarkets
City Market
Copps
Cub Foods
Cumberland Farms
Dillons
Food Lion
Fred Meyer
Fresh Market
Fresh Thyme
Fry’s Food Stores
Giant
Giant Eagle
Harris Teeter
Harveys Supermarket
H-E-B
Hy-Vee
Ingles
King Soopers
Kroger
Love's Travel Stops
Lucky Supermarkets
Meijer
Pilot Flying J
Open Grocery Stores
Publix
Ralphs
Safeway
Save-A-Lot
Sheetz
ShopRite
Sprouts
Stop & Shop
TravelCenters of America
Vons
Wawa
Weis Markets
Wegmans
Whole Foods Market
Winn-Dixie
Open Retail Stores
Many retail stores will also be open for shopping on Saturday.
Academy Sports + Outdoors
Apple (More than 75 stores that had reopened have closed again.)
Bass Pro Shops
Bealls Florida
Bealls Outlet
Bed Bath & Beyond
Belk
Best Buy
Big 5 Sporting Goods
Big Lots
BJ’s Wholesale Club
Burlington
buybuy Baby
Cabela's
Conn's HomePlus
Container Store
CVS
Dick's Sporting Goods
Dillard's
Dollar General
Dollar Tree
DSW
Ethan Allen
Family Dollar
Five Below
GameStop
Guitar Center
Home Depot
J.C. Penney
Joann Stores
Open Retail Stores
Kirkland's
Kmart
Kohl's
Leslie's Pool Supplies
Lowe’s
Macy's
Marshalls
Menards
Michaels
Neiman Marcus
Nordstrom
Nordstrom Rack
Office Depot and OfficeMax
Old Navy
Party City
Petco
PetSmart
Rack Room Shoes
Rite Aid
Ross
Saks Fifth Avenue
Sam’s Club
Sears
Shoe Carnival
Stein Mart
Target
T.J. Maxx
Ulta Beauty
Walgreens
Walmart
Closed Stores
Costco and Trader Joe’s will both be closed on the Fourth of July. Costco traditionally closes on other major holidays like Easter, New Year's Day and Memorial Day, while Trader Joe's is fully closing this year as opposed to previous years when it operated with limited hours.prevnext
Open Restaurants
A number of restaurants will be open on Saturday, though dining capacity and seating areas may be limited due to COVID-19. Some restaurants may also only be offering takeout and delivery, so be sure to check with your nearest location.
Applebee's
Arby's
Baja Fresh
Benihana
BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse
Blimpie
Bob Evans
Bojangles
Bonefish Grill
Boston Market
Bruegger's Bagels
Buffalo Wild Wings
Buffalo Wings & Rings
Burger King
California Pizza Kitchen
Capital Grille
Captain D's
Carrabba's Italian Grill
Checkers
Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen
Cheesecake Factory
Chicken Salad Chick
Chick-fil-A
Chili's
Chipotle Mexican Grill
Chuck E. Cheese
Cicis Pizza
Cracker Barrel
Del Taco
Denny's
Dickey's Barbecue Pit
Dog Haus
Dunkin'
Eddie V’s
Einstein Bros. Bagels
Firehouse Subs
First Watch
Fleming's
Fogo de Chão
Golden Chick
Open Restaurants
Golden Corral
Honey Baked Ham
Hooters
IHOP
Ike's Love & Sandwiches
Islands Restaurants
Jack in the Box
Jimmy John's
KFC
Kolache Factory
Krispy Kreme
Logan’s Roadhouse
LongHorn Steakhouse
Long John Silver's
Macaroni Grill
Maggiano's Little Italy
McCormick & Schmick's
McDonald's
Metro Diner
Morton's The Steakhouse
Mountain Mike's Pizza
Ninety Nine Restaurant & Pub
Noodles & Company
Olive Garden
On the Border
Outback Steakhouse
Panda Express
Panera Bread
Papa John's Pizza
Perkins
PDQ
P.F. Chang's
Pizza Inn
Pollo Campero
Pollo Tropical
Quiznos
Rally's
Red Lobster
Red Robin
Rubio's Coastal Grill
Open Restaurants
Ruby Tuesday
Ruth's Chris Steak House
Saltgrass Steak House
Shoney's
Sizzler
Sonic Drive-In
Sonny's BBQ
Starbucks
Steak 'n Shake
Subway
Taco Bell
Taco Cabana
Texas de Brazil
Texas Roadhouse
TGI Fridays
Torchy's Tacos
TravelCenters of America
Tropical Smoothie Cafe
Twin Peaks
Waffle House
Wayback Burgers
Wendy's
Whataburger
White Castle
Yard House