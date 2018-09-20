3 Reportedly Killed in Aberdeen, Maryland Shooting

Three people are dead after a shooter opened fire in a warehouse complex in Aberdeen, Maryland, on Wednesday.

The Associated Press reports that a law enforcement official with knowledge of the shooting said the death toll sits at three for the shooting at the Rite Aid Distribution Center.

According to the Harford County Sheriff’s Office, the situation is still active. Police have confirmed that the shooter has not yet been taken into custody and are asking for those who live around Perryman, Maryland, to avoid the area.

A spokeswoman for Rite Aid confirmed the shooting took place on the campus of one of its distribution centers in Aberdeen. Susan Henderson told The Associated Press that the shooting happened at a support facility adjacent to a larger building.

A 911 call came in around 9:09 a.m. for the shooting at the warehouse, where more than 1,000 people are employed.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) as well as the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) are responding to the scene along with local law enforcement, reports CBS affiliate WJZ-13 in Baltimore.

Some schools have been placed on lockdown, and Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan said he is closely monitoring the situation.

“We are closely monitoring the horrific shooting,” Hogan tweeted. “Our prayers are with all those impacted, including our first responders. The State stands ready to offer any support.”

The local fire department has also reminded residents and commuters to “avoid the area” due to “heavy police, fire and EMS presence in the area of Spesutia and Perryman Road.”

“It’s mostly warehouses in the area,” Colleen Hendrickson, who lives and works nearby, told WJZ-13 in Baltimore. “It’s usually just a really sleepy place. … It’s the most chaotic I’ve ever seen it.”

“It’s been absolutely crazy. Everything is cut off, all the roads are cut off. They’re not even supposed to let cars down here, and they’re just using any larger vehicles, they’re letting through,” Hendrickson added. “They’re telling some people to divert through the graveyard, somewhat. But there’s so many cars. I think I counted at least ambulances, and that’s just when I was counting.”

Aberdeen is located in Harford County, Maryland, 26 miles northeast of Baltimore.

This story is developing.