At Least 3 Dead After Shooting at California Bowling Alley

A shooting in a Torrance, California, bowling alley reportedly left three men dead and four more injured late on Friday night.

The Torrance Police Department received reports of shots fired at Gable House Bowl around 11:54 p.m., according to a report by a local ABC News affiliate. They arrived on the scene to discover seven people with gunshot wounds. Three were pronounced dead on the scene by emergency responders. Police have not identified the dead at the time of this writing.

Two of the injured victims were brought to a local hospital. The other two reportedly chose to seek out their own medical attention. None of the victims were employees of the bowling alley, according to police.

The bowling alley is located at 22501 Hawthorne Boulevard in Torrance. Torrance is not far from Los Angeles, surrounded by famous locales like Long Beach, Compton and Inglewood.

Witnesses said that the shooting did not seem to be planned. Instead, they believe it started with a fight in the bowling alley. Wes Hamad, 29, said that he saw a “huge fight” break out, blocking the entrance to the bowling alley and leading to “complete chaos.” Hamad was there with his 13-year-old niece.

“I grabbed my niece and started running toward the far end of the bowling alley,” he said. “As we were running, we heard 15 shots.”

Another witness said that the shooting began with a fight between a group of women. Dana Scott said that she saw the women coming to blows, but once men got involved the gunfire began. At that point, everyone in the establishment began seeking cover.

“Bowlers were diving under the benches,” the witness, Scott told RMG News. “The people that were still bowling on the lanes were on the floors, underneath the seats, behind the benches. People were looking for their parents, because this is a family league. You’ve got mothers, fathers, sons, daughters, everybody’s friends in that league.”

Police say they are “working to identify the suspect(s) involved” in the shooting. No arrests have been reported so far.

The shooting made for a somber Saturday morning as people woke up to the news. California Senator Kamala Harris was one of the first to address it in a heartbroken tweet.

“My heart breaks for the victims of the shooting in Torrance and their loved ones,” she wrote. “Thank you to the law enforcement [and] first responders on the scene. We must do more to address gun violence. Americans should be able to go to a bowling alley and be safe.”