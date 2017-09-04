Toddler Dies After Closing Automatic Car Window on His Neck

An Indiana toddler has died after his neck was stuck in a car window.

Logan Vanderkleed, 2½, of Lafayette, Indiana died in a hospital on Thursday morning, a week after the accident took place on his family farm.

According to PEOPLE, family members report Logan was sleeping in the car on Aug. 17, about 30 feet from where his father and grandfather were working on another car. In hopes to peer out and see his father after napping, Logan rolled up the window of the vehicle, but couldn’t press the button to bring it down.

Logan’s mother, Lisa Vanderkleed explained the situation in a post on the Facebook page, Love for Logan.

“During nap time, my hubby and his dad were cleaning a vehicle out right next to our vehicle that the kids were in, so since they could see the kids in the car right there and it was super hot outside, they left the kids in the car with the air running and windows up,” she wrote.

She goes on to say that Logan must have “decided to put the window down to look for daddy or tell them something and then somehow rolled it up on himself.” She explains that the window button on the explorer is a toggle switch, with turning it left and right making it go up and down.

Lisa’s husband, Drew says he and his father attempted to resuscitate Logan and called 911, but the toddler had been without oxygen for several minutes and no pulse. Airlifted to Riley’s Children’s Hospital in Indianapolis, Logan’s condition worsened as doctors discovered the extent of his brain damage.

Tippecanoe County spokesperson, Sgt. Robert Goldsmith, tells PEOPLE “everything appears accidental.”

The Vanderkleeds shared that Logan was part of the Indiana Donor Network and donated his organs to those in need.

In an interview with NBC News affiliate, WTHR, Drew says his son loved life and people, with Lisa adding, “He was just precious.”

Family and friends have set up a GoFundMe for the family to help cover medical expenses. So far, they have reached over $22,000 of their $25,000 goal.

Photo credit: Facebook / Love for Logan