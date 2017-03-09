19 Amazingly Awkward Couple Photos

Things we know about these people photographed: they are in love, they are more creative than most, they are probably certifiably insane. Valentine’s Day is a great time to take a photo with your sweetie but some of these couples should be happy that smartphones and Facebook weren’t available for sharing these unfortunate, albeit sweet memories. Good thing for us we have AwkwardFamilyPhotos.com to help keep their love and photographic misfortune alive.

19. These young lovers can’t decide whether to blend in or stand out.

Videos by PopCulture.com

18. At first glance this guy looks super happy. Look more closely and it’s clear that he is trying to send a message with his eyes that he is being held against his will and being forced to wear a turtleneck.

17. A new meaning for the old saying: something old, something new, something borrowed, something blue.

16. Everyone knows a portrait sitting is a horrible time to have the results of your paternity test revealed.

15. You’re probably thinking a green screen was used, but their expressions say otherwise.

14. Christian Grey: The Early Years.

13. Do you think this guy is thinking, “Wow, this was a corny idea.”?

12. Further proof that Eve was framed.

11. If releasing doves is supposed to be an offering of hope, what does it mean to release a headless, dead chicken carcass? Especially since you can tell that this bride is way more into this idea than her groom. You have to give them credit though, the chickens do look like they are flying.

10. Sure it’s all fun and games now but wait until they get to the bridal suite

9. I bet she’s wishing she could throw this one back.

8. Through good outfits and bad, this couple will stay together.

7. This guy gives a whole new meaning to the phrase “wedding crasher”.

6. Even the horse knows this is just wrong.

5. The mother of all cougars…literally.

4. The weakest Bond car yet.

3. Twinning!

2. Ah, puppy love, isn’t it sweet?

1. May the odds be ever in their favor.

These couples may be amazingly awkward but it is amazingly sweet that they were willing to put it all out there (some more than others) to show their affection.