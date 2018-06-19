17-Year-Old Boy Shot ‘Dead’ and Covered in Sheets Starts Breathing Again

Paramedics in Chicago covered a 17-year-old’s body with a shroud, thinking he was dead, only to find him awake and breathing not long after.

The teenager’s name was Erin Carey. He was involved in a grizzly shooting on Monday that left himself and another person dead, and four more injured. According to a report by the Daily Mail, emergency responders deemed Carey dead prematurely. He was found lying in the street with several gunshot wounds to the head. Paramedics reportedly looked over him and declared him dead, covering his body with a sheet.

Carey lay under the sheet for about 15 minutes, when witnesses say he began to stir. Onlookers pointed out his movement to a paramedic, who rushed back to continue treating him. The conversation between an officer on the scene and a 911 dispatcher waas later released.

“The subject is a male, male black at 1304 West 13th Street,” the cop said. “He is responsive, he just moved on the camera, moved his head from side to side and his arms, so he’s not dead.”

“Okay you guys copy?” replied the dispatcher. “Shows a male black at 1304 West 13th Street laying on the ground, he’s just moved so he’s not dead. Can we have a unit go down and check on that male.”

Carey was rushed to Stroger Hospital, where doctors tried in vain to save his life. He was reportedly declared dead at 1:15 a.m. on Tuesday morning.

The shooting took place on South Loomis Street in Chicago, around 4:45 a.m. Police believe the violence was gang-related. It began at a party, but spilled out into the streets of University Village in the early hours of the morning. Two vehicles were reportedly seen circling the block several times, until one finally fired shots at thte other.

The other casualty of the shooting was 22-year-old Shalonza E. McToy. She, too was pronounced dead on the scene. Four others were taken to the hospital. One has been released and the other three are reportedly in stable condition.

As for Carey’s premature pronouncement, authorities said they are re-examining the incident to ensure all protocols were properly followed.

“That individual has a catastrophic injury,” said Anthony Riccio, Chicago Police First Deputy Superintendent. “He was shot in the head and the prognosis is not good. I do understand that paramedics looked at him, believed him to be deceased, covered him with that sheet and moved on to another individual who was nearby who was also shot.”

“We’re looking into it right now. We’re trying to piece everything together,” said Fire Commissioner Jose Santiago. “We’re looking at the computers where they put down all that information. Paramedics put down that information.”