Prince William Avoids Question About Kate Middleton and Her Recovery

There have been a lot of questions swirling about Kate Middleton and her recovery from recent abdominal surgery, but the royal family, including Prince William, remains tight-lipped. Us Weekly reports that on Friday, March 1, William was spotted on his way into the Wrexham AFC stadium. As he passed bystanders, someone asked, "How's Catherine?" William did not respond.

On Wednesday, January 17, Kensington Palace announced that the Princess of Wales, 42, had undergone a "planned" abdominal surgery at The London Clinic. "The surgery was successful, and it is expected that she will remain in hospital for ten to fourteen days, before returning home to continue her recovery," a statement read via X (formerly Twitter). "Based on the current medical advice, she is unlikely to return to public duties until after Easter."

"The Princess of Wales appreciates the interest this statement will generate," the statement continued. "She hopes that the public will understand her desire to maintain as much normality for her children as possible; and her wish that her personal medical information remains private. Kensington Palace will, therefore, only provide updates on Her Royal Highness' progress when there is significant new information to share."

The Palace statement concluded: "The Princess of Wales wishes to apologize to all those concerned for the fact that she has to postpone her upcoming engagements. She looks forward to reinstating as many as possible, as soon as possible."

Most recently — on Monday, March 4 — paparazzi photographers spotted Middleton for the first time since her abdominal surgery. The mother of three was seated in the passenger seat of a black SUV, as her mother, Carole Middleton, drove the vehicle near Windsor Castle. At this time, Middleton has not made any personal statements about her health situation.

