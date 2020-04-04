Kennedy Tragedy: Mourners Post Thoughts Following Death of Robert F. Kennedy’s Granddaughter, Her 8-Year-Old Son

The Kennedy family was struck by another tragedy on Friday. Former Maryland Lt. Gov. Kathleen Kennedy Townsend, the daughter of Robert F. Kennedy, announced that her daughter, Maeve Kennedy Townsed McKean, and grandson Gideon are presumed dead after their canoe capsized in the Chesapeake Bay. Social media users mourned the tragedy after Townsend said the search effort is now focused on recovery.

"With profound sadness, I share the news that the search for my beloved daughter Maeve and grandson Gideon has turned from rescue to recovery," Townsend said late Friday. "Maeve was vivid. You always knew when she was in a room. Her laughter was loud, unabashed and infectious. She did everything with her full self and her whole heart."

KcKean, 40, and Gideon, 8, had been missing since late Thursday afternoon. They were last seen in the waters near their Shady Side, Maryland home, south of Annapolis. The Maryland Department of Natural Resources found the two "may have been paddling the canoe from a residence in Shady Side, MD out into the bay to retrieve a ball and were unable to paddle back to shore." The department said an overturned canoe matching the description of the one they were described as being in was found.