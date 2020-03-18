Coronavirus: Walmart Details Changes to Pickup and Delivery Procedures Amid Pandemic Concerns

Walmart will be making changes to its delivery and pickup procedures amid the global coronavirus pandemic designed to help lessen the possible spread of the virus. The company announced Tuesday in a news release that both Walmarts and Walmart Neighborhood Markets will begin reduced hours beginning March 15 in order to provide employees with extra time to stock and sanitize stores.

With that change in hours, pickup and delivery hours will also be shortened, although advance orders will now be able to be placed two days ahead of time to allow quicker delivery of high-demand items. (For your specific location's exact hours, visit Walmart's Store Finder.) The store did note that customers could experience some delay during pickup and delivery orders, but assured that there will be continued communication with customers over email, text message, online and on their mobile app to alert about those delays.

Walmart will be limiting the number cleaning supplies and paper goods like toilet paper that each person can order as a way to allow as many customers as possible to share the supply. When items are sold out of the stores, Walmart will remove the item from their website so as to keep ordering an easy and accurate process.

Deliveries made to customers' homes will also be available for a no-contact option, in which case drivers will leave your order at the door without having the customer have to sign for their items. Employees are also now allowed to physically sign for orders to avoid touching the Walmart electronic keyboard, and for deliveries, orders will be loaded from the store by another employee while the driver stays in the car. Additionally, any employee affected by the virus will be supported with paid leave.

Walmart and the Walmart Foundation announced in a news release Wednesday that it would donate $25 million to help support efforts to suppress the coronavirus worldwide, including:

$5 million will support global efforts to help countries prevent, detect and manage the coronavirus.

$10 million to support food banks, school meal programs and organizations that provide access to food for under-served populations.

$10 million to support efforts in local communities in the United States and international markets.

Photo credit: Joe Raedle, Getty