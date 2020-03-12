Donald Trump's 'Oh F—' Comment Ahead of Coronavirus Speech Draws out Strong Reaction From Social Media

Social media users are reacting after President Donald Trump seeming dropped an f-bomb just moments before he addressed the nation in a televised speech about the coronavirus pandemic. Moments before he delivered the speech, in which he announced a 30-day European travel ban, C-SPAN caught the president saying "oh f–" into a hot mic.

Media will soon pivot to and focus on this hot mic from the CSPAN feed... pic.twitter.com/EciwbrWfAg — Raheem Kassam (@RaheemKassam) March 12, 2020

"Oh f–," a voice believed to be that of the president can be heard saying in the clip. "Uh-oh, I've got a pen mark."

"Does anybody have any white – do you have any white stuff?" he then asks, likely requesting something to remove a stain from his clothing.

The moment caught the attention of many social media users, many of whom couldn’t help but take to social media to react.

