The coronavirus has already led to a widespread overhaul of day-to-day life for many parts of the world, and its ripple effects look like they won't be letting up anytime soon. One of those ripple effects may delay the release of the new iPhone this fall. According to Digitimes, sources have revealed that Apple is considering this a real possibility.

"As the coronavirus outbreak has reportedly prompted Apple to defer pull-in of PCB shipments for its iPhone SE2, originally set for launch in the first quarter, leading PCB maker Zhen Ding Technology - believed to be a supplier for the new iPhone - has expected better-than-usual revenue performance for the traditional off-season in the second quarter," the sources said.

It's also being reported that the device could meet its expected launch date in late March, albeit with severely limited quantities available.

This possible development comes just days after fears over the coronavirus led to the cancellation of SXSW in Austin, Texas this year -- the first in the festival's 34-year history. Prior to the announcement on Friday, a number of participants had pulled out, including Netflix, HBO, Amazon, TikTok, Facebook and Twitter were among the many that have pulled out. Other events, including Emerald City Comic Con, have also pulled the plug on their events, all citing similar concerns.

Apple's most recent iPhone, dubbed the iPhone 11, was launched last fall that sported an array new features, including WiFi 6. While Apple had long-since gotten rid of its infamous home button, in October of last year President Donald Trump decided to tweet out that he thought "The button on the iPhone was FAR better than the swipe!"

According to CBS News, the death toll in the United States has climbed to 26, while several members of Congress have voluntarily put themselves in quarantine after possible exposure to the disease. The World Health Organization has reported that there are now more than 3,800 confirmed deaths around the globe, with the number of cases surpassing 110,000.

Despite the worrying numbers, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has stated that the best way to prevent illness is to avoid contact with those already infected, avoid touching your face, stay home when sick and make sure to frequently wash your hands with soap for at least 20 seconds.