Pauley Perrette Poses With Adam Schiff, Controversial California Rep, While Working on Stalking Law Together

Actress Pauley Perrette has been hard at work helping to draft a new anti-stalking law, and on Saturday tweeted a photo with California Congressman Adam Schiff to commemorate their progress. While the NCIS alum has been particularly vocal on Twitter about issues in her neighborhood, the fact that she posed with Schiff, who led the impeachment trial against President Donald Trump, led to some ire among fans. To no one's surprise, the replies to tweet were all quick to give their opinion on the matter.

Wonderful having my dear friend @RepAdamSchiff at my house today. He’s the best. And we are still working on #StalkingLaw pic.twitter.com/yOHwRf7aqO — Pauley Perrette (@PauleyP) March 1, 2020

Some were encouraged by the photo, with one person tweeting that they were "glad he is trying to help you!"

He needs to work on the homeless problems in your area," they added. "It's terrible."

@PauleyP Thank You for all you do!! I hope your #StalkingLaw passes! It's way past time something be done about this very dangerous action! 💜 pic.twitter.com/7XTjgTIwcZ — Karen Light (@Kernnin) March 1, 2020

"Many will thank both of you for all the work you have done," replied one grateful follower. "Many women, children and even some men will be safer because of all the great work you both are doing!"

Some, however, professed their dislike of Schiff.

"He may be your friend, Pauley, but as a congressman he is worthless," wrote another fan. "Be careful of the 'friends' you have and especially the ones you choose to go public with. It's not in your best image and you are a wonderful girl!"

"Wish there was a 'thumbs down' symbol," added yet another.

Others, meanwhile, simply weren't fans of either of them.

"You lost me as a fan when you dissed Mark Harmon -- now you're proud of being associated with this slime," tweeted another user, in reference to a now-deleted tweetstorm Perrette made about her former co-star last summer. "Sorry (not) -- glad you're not on NCIS anymore."

Perrette's past experiences with stalking were resurfaced on Thursday when she tweeted out an interview she did with 48 Hours back in 2017. She described herself as "completely suicidal" after feeling overwhelmed by the ordeal, not to mention the difficulty she had trying to get law enforcement to effectively intervene.

"I was told by a police officer once that I should have stayed and let my stalker break my arms so then they would have something to prosecute," she explained in the interview. "I went, 'I don't want my arms broken.'"