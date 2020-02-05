Donald Trump's Reaction to the Impeachment Acquittal Is Setting Twitter on Fire

Donald Trump has been acquitted on both charges of impeachment, and his reaction to the news is lighting up Twitter. The POTUS fired off a reaction to the news just minutes after the impeachment trial concluded, and it was a video he has posted before. In an edited version of a TIME magazine cover, signs showing "Trump 2020" all the way to "Trump 2048." Then the last number changes to a variety of high number until it reached "90000," "EEEEEE" and "4EVA." The odd clip (his second of the day) is set to the classical piece "In the Hall of the Mountain King."

Reactions soon began to pour in from both sides of the aisle. Some saw Trump's acquittal as an enormous victory for the POTUS, who is up for reelection in November. Others were fuming over the Senate's vote, which saw him acquitted on charges of abuse of power by a vote of 52-48 and charge of obstruction of Congress by a vote of 53-47.

Scroll through to see what Twitter users are saying about the historical impeachment and how Trump reacted to the news.