‘You Should Be Worried’: Prime Video Show’s Creator Teases Dark Road Ahead in Upcoming Season

Invincible creator Robert Kirkman is teasing a dark road ahead for Season 4.

The adult animated series starring Steven Yeun, which is an adaptation of the Image Comics comic book series of the same name by Kirkman, was renewed for Season 4 just less than a year ago.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Invincible premiered in 2021 and follows a teenager named Mark who transforms into a superhero under the guidance of his father, who also happens to be the most powerful superhero on the planet. However, he struggles between his personal life and superhero duties. Season 3 only completed airing in March, and it saw Mark showing his brother what it takes to be a superhero. As Mark tried to show that superheroes can act without killing, Oliver had a completely different approach. But Kirkman told Deadline he thinks “it’s good to give Mark as many outside influences as possible.”

Courtesy of Prime

“One thing that we dealt with in Season 2 was, ‘Am I becoming my father?’ And his fear of that. And one of the results of interacting with his father was that he brought Oliver home,” Kirkman explained. “Oliver has the same dad but is from an alien world. As Mark interacts with Oliver, he gets to see how Oliver sees the world versus how Mark sees the world. So, it’s an interesting contrast to see how someone who has superpowers, who shares the same father, and who lives in the same house can have a wildly different view. For Mark, his feelings can sometimes be scary when he seemingly agrees with some of the crazy things that Oliver is saying. For example, after he’s killed the Mauler twins.”

“But the interesting note over the course of Season 3 is that Oliver says very harsh things that make you worry,” he continued. “Then, by the end of the season, the completion of Mark’s arc is that he’s more aligned with Oliver than he was before. So, by the end of this season, you should be worried for where Mark is headed in Season 4 and beyond.”

Courtesy of Prime

It’s hard to predict what exactly Kirkman means with that, but fans will want to brace themselves for what’s to come. As for what else to look forward to in Season 4, he revealed that the villainous Thragg has been cast “and will be in Season 4.”

“So, I won’t reveal anything other than if you’ve been watching the show since Season 1, you might be like, ‘Hey, when is there going to be more Viltrumite stuff?’ I will say that Season 4 has more Viltrumite stuff that you might be wanting,” Kirkman said. “In Season 2, we got the cool Anissa stuff and then Nolan’s story. In Season 3, we got Conquest, and Nolan’s story, and stuff going on in space with Allen. In Season 4, it really ramps up. So, the people that are loving that aspect of the show, you will definitely get more of that.”

A premiere date for Invincible Season 4 has not been announced, but the first three seasons are streaming on Prime Video.