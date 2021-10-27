‘Wheel of Time’: New Trailer Shows All the Characters You’ve Been Waiting For

Amazon Prime Video dropped a new trailer for The Wheel of Time TV adaptation on Wednesday, unveiling more fan-favorite characters for the first time and answering some of the biggest questions about how the show will approach this massive story. The trailer features Moiraine (Rosamund Pike) giving an overview of the story and teasing some of the biggest changes to be made from the book. Perhaps more importantly for die-hard fans, it gives us our first glimpse at the Ogier Loial.

The two-minute trailer released this week begins with Moiraine reciting the oath of the Aes Sedai, with awesome shots of her and other Aes Sedai wielding their power in the White Tower. It also frames the epic quest to come around Moiraine and Lan (Daniel Heney,) not around the young people they will take guardianship of. What follows are some incredible shots of Trollocs, landscapes, warriors, witches and more. For new fans or old, there are some major hints here about how the story will be changed in the adaptation from the books.

First off, Moiraine’s language repeatedly reveals that the prophecied “Dragon Reborn” she is searching for does not have an established gender. This has already been hinted at in some promotional material, but it’s a serious departure from the book. In the trailer, she says that “one of you five” is the Dragon Reborn, referring to Rand (Josha Stradowski), Egwene (Madeleine Madden), Perrin (Marcus Rutherford), Nynaeve (Zoe Robins) and Mat (Barney Harris). In the books, the prophecy specified that only a man could be the Dragon Reborn, so only Rand, Mat and Perrin were under suspicion.

The trailer also shows Logaine (Alvaro Morte) both in and out of chains, confirming that the show will reach the point when he is freed in the story. It shows a few glimpses of the Aiel – the warrior race that becomes essential later in the series – and more shots than ever of the monstrous Trollocs waging war.

On top of all that, the trailer includes a blind-and-you’ll-miss-it shot of Loial, the Ogier – a kind of giant elf in the franchise – played by Hammed Animashaun. The towering figure can just barely be seen at around the 1-minute, 35-second mark where the cast is facing a Waygate.

There are still plenty of questions left to ask ahead of The Wheel of Time series premiere on Friday, Nov. 19 on Amazon Prime. For now, fans are busy revisiting the novels by author Robert Jordan. You can find them in print, digital and audiobook formats wherever books are sold.