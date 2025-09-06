Tubi’s top TV show list features some of the service’s most popular titles — including the alway-ranked Murder, She Wrote.

An A&E reality show is also charting near the top, as is a historical drama.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Continue on to see the Tubi top 3 TV shows list as it currently stands on Saturday (Sept. 6, 2025). Trailers and official descriptions of each series are included if you want to learn more about the shows.

3. I Survived

Official Synopsis: “Ordinary people in deadly circumstances, from nightmarish abductions to shocking accidents, tell the incredible stories of how they survived.

2. The Book of Negroes

Official Synopsis: “Kidnapped in Africa and enslaved in South Carolina as a girl, a woman attempts to secure her freedom in eighteenth-century North America.”

1. Murder, She Wrote

Official Synopsis: “Jessica Fletcher, a professional writer and amateur sleuth, employs her intellect, charm, and persistence to solve every crime she encounters.”