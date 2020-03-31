‘Tiger King’: Netflix Docu-Series Inspires Slew of Hilarious Memes Featuring Joe Exotic, Carole Baskin and More

Perhaps the only thing better than Netflix‘s newest true crime documentary are the memes that Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness has inspired. After debuting on the streaming platform on March 20, the newest binge-worthy docuseries quickly generated plenty of buzz thanks to its wild story, and it was only a matter of time before the memes started rolling in.

From the producers behind FYRE: The Greatest Party That Never Happened, the series tells the bizarre tale behind the murder-for-hire plot that landed Joe Exotic — the self-proclaimed Tiger King — in jail. The former owner of an Oklahoma roadside zoo with hundreds of big cats, Exotic, who dipped his toes in everything from country music to politics, had a longstanding feud with Carole Baskin, an animal rights activist and the owner of Big Cat Rescue in Citrus Park, Florida. The story, however, features a number of unexpected twists and turns, making it the perfect source of amusement.

This is by far the best photo ive seen on this fine friday 😂😂😂 #TigerKing pic.twitter.com/sVzPWtkZqN — Joe Turton (@joeyturton95) March 27, 2020

Viewers of the docuseries will know that Exotic is a strong supporter of the theory that his enemy, Baskin, killed her second husband, Don Lewis, and fed him to her tigers. He is such a strong supporter of the theory that he even wrote a song about it called “Here Kitty Kitty,” which includes lyrics like “Oh, here kitty kitty / Mama’s got some treats for you / Oh, here kitty kitty / You can’t find this taste in the zoo.”

Maybe it’s the dad in me, but this is the best Joe Exotic meme I’ve seen so far. #TigerKing pic.twitter.com/WACAlTEt5U — Brantley Rutz (@brantleyrutz) March 27, 2020

“Omg just talking about how I was not let near the thermostat as a kid,” one person wrote in response to the meme, which was pulled from the moment an employee at Exotic’s Greater Wynnewood Exotic Animal Park was attacked by a tiger.

“Lady lost a hand….and he gave 0 f–s,” commented somebody else.

“This is probably the best thing I’ve ever seen on Twitter,” tweeted one person in response to the meme.

“I cannot stop laughing while watching this on repeat!!!” responded another person. “I thinks it how we will all be walking out of quarantine.”

Joe exotic, Carole Baskin & Doc Antle trying to figure out who’s exploiting big cats #TigerKing pic.twitter.com/Hm8mycshrV — Darcey Weatherill (@darceyweather1) March 25, 2020

One of the overlying storylines throughout the documentary was varying accusations as to who, if any or all, of the subjects was exploiting their animals. Although Exotic, Baskin, and Bhagavan “Doc” Antle claimed to treat their animals fairly, the docuseries raised suspicions, as did people on social media.

Both Baskin and Antle have since spoken out against the documentary and how they were portrayed, both stating that the series “sensationalized” things.

What my coworkers see during a conference call three weeks into quarantine after I’ve cut my own hair #TigerKing #Coronavirus pic.twitter.com/9irninJKma — wileekylee (@wileekylee) March 23, 2020

“Best tweet ever,” reacted one person to the meme, which features a photo of Exotic from prison.

“Holy s–….this is the best one yet!!!” added another.

Things you say when you definitely didn’t feed your first husband to a tiger. #TigerKing pic.twitter.com/NXAICPxuaI — Marzipan (@LifeAsMerry) March 26, 2020

Although Tiger King largely focused on Exotic and the murder-for-hire plot that landed him behind bars, it also delved into another mystery surrounding one of the docuseries’ other subjects: the disappearance of Don Lewis, Baskin’s second husband. Although Baskin has long-denied having any involvement in his 1997 disappearance, many viewers cast doubt on that and seemed to support the theory that she did in fact feed him to her big cats after she explained how one would get a lion to eat a human.

The documentary has since refueled the investigation into Lewis’ disappearance, with Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister writing in a tweet that he is looking for any “new leads.”

“My childhood just came back and died laughing,” reacted one Tiger King viewer to the meme.

“Omg this is THE best one by far,” commented another.