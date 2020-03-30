‘Tiger King’ Fans Shocked at Photos of Britney Spears With Doc Antle, Carole Baskin

Social media users have been left speechless after it was revealed that Britney Spears has a connection to two of the stars of Netflix’s hit docuseries Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness. After the true crime series premiered earlier this month, several eagle-eyed viewers noticed that both Bhagavan “Doc” Antle and Carole Baskin had been spotted at the VMA’s with the performer in 2001 and 2002.

Call the police. pic.twitter.com/RYjUl8layu — Ξvan Ross Katz (@evanrosskatz) March 30, 2020

In photos now circulating across various social media platforms, Antle, the owner of Myrtle Beach Safari, a South Carolina, was seen standing just behind Spears in a cage during her iconic 2001 VMA’s performance of “I’m a Slave 4 U.” The performance featured a number of wild animals and Antle was reportedly hired hired for the use of one of his tigers. In 2016, Antle confirmed to MTV that the rare golden tabby tiger that was featured in the performance had passed away.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Just a year later, in 2002, a photo showed spears sitting next to a woman who appears to be Baskin, the owner of Big Cat Rescue. The woman, who was wearing a leopard print ensemble at the time, has not been confirmed to be Baskin.

Although the series has already been generating plenty of buzz online, the newly resurfaced photos prompted even more talk, and shock, among viewers.

Keep scrolling to see how viewers are reacting to the latest bizarre development.

​

“I don’t think that’s Carole, BUT that is 100% Doc Antle,” responded one person. “He does destroy women’s lives for sport, so makes sense he’d be involved in Britney’s eventual hostage situation.”

Damn, whos the real tiger king? pic.twitter.com/mJ1I7xL9QT — Nicholas Shutes (@nshutes31) March 30, 2020

“This photo was taken three days after Britney killed Carole’s husband,” joked someobody else, referencing theories that Carole Baskin, another subject of the documentary, had killed and fed her second husband to her big cats.

​

“Yo! This is Ronan Farrow-level of sleuthing,” one person praised the detective skills put to use. “Hallelujah.”

“I can’t breathe,” reacted another.

“Somehow this development only produces answers and no questions,” tweeted somebody else. “A miracle.”

​

“My…..my god……….” added another shocked person.

“I don’t even know what to say or think anymore,” wrote somebody else.

​

“This seriously is the most bizarre series of events I have ever witnessed,” commented one person.

“Fun fact: ‘Toxic’ was originally called ‘Exotic’, and every time the chorus hit in the video, Joe came out on a quad bike with a thong on,” joked another.

“THAT EXPLAINS EVERYTHING!!” tweeted another person.

​

“I don’t know what to do with the information that Doc was lead singer for the misfits,” joked somebody else.

When you google Britney Spears tiger the first result is this very random article by Big Cat Rescue from 2006 😂 pic.twitter.com/nUVKnD9SqM — Summer (@SumBish_) March 30, 2020

“NO WAY WHAT,” added one person.

​

“You are doing the lord’s work,” praised another person of the sleuthing skills.

“I knew Doc’s animals was in the movies but wow,” reacted one.

“IM SORRY WHAT,” added somebody else.

​

“I am shooketh,” commented another.

“IS THIS REAL,” asked one person.