'The Witcher: Blood Origin' Starring Michelle Yeoh: What We Know So Far
According to Netflix, the next Witcher production we should be seeing is the limited series prequel The Witcher: Blood Origin. However, updates on this show have been sparse for the last few months, and many fans are beginning to wonder if it will actually make its projected 2022 premiere date. If you're feeling like you might have missed something, here's all the news we have on the show at the time of this writing.
Blood Origin is set about 1,200 years before the events of the main series, during the mythical magical cataclysm known as "The Conjunction of the Spheres." It is expected to make some big revelations about the Witcher fictional universe, such as the origin of magic on The Continent and perhaps even the creation of the Witchers themselves. It is executive produced by Witcher showrunner Lauren S. Hissrich but writer Declan de Barra is showrunning this spinoff – and writing the script for every episode himself.
The details about Blood Origin are still scarce, but more should be coming at any moment. Here's a look at everything we know about the series so far.
Release Date
First, to get this out of the way: there is no release date for Blood Origin yet. Netflix has stated that the show is likely coming out in 2022, but no more specific information has been released since then. At this point, fans are eagerly waiting for more details so they can begin their countdowns.
Scripts
1 for sorrow, 2 for joy, 3 for vengeance, 4 to die, 5 for flame, 6 for a world untold, never the same again... #thewitcherbloodorigins pic.twitter.com/jThbW9CKHf— Declan de Barra (@declandebarra) March 28, 2021
De Barra wrote all six scripts for Blood Origin himself. The writer posted a photo of his pages stacked up back in March of 2021. Since this show is planned as a limited series, it will likely have a very different narrative structure from the main series.
Production Status
And that’s a wrap on The Witcher – Blood Origin! First slate to last… pic.twitter.com/Cd1mZslBAt— Declan de Barra (@declandebarra) November 21, 2021
De Barra announced that Blood Origin had wrapped filming back in November of 2021. This made a 2022 release date very possible since post-production on a show with this much action and VFX typically takes a minimum of six months.
Canon
Hell yes.— Lauren S. Hissrich (@LHissrich) July 27, 2020
Blood Origin is unique because it will be original material, not drawn from The Witcher Saga novels by author Andrzej Sapkowski. However, when asked by a fan, Hissrich confirmed that Sapkowski is involved in the production, so we can rest assured that everything here is approved by the original creator.
Casting
Casting Blood Origin was a bit of an ordeal, with actors announced slowly over time and one major star leaving before production even got started. At the time of this writing, we know for sure that the show will star Sophia Brown, Laurence O'Fuarain and Michelle Yeoh. Other stars include Lenny Henry, Mirren Mack, Nathaniel Curtis, Dylan Moran, Jacob Collins-Levy, Lizzie Annis, Huw Novelli, Francesca Mills, Amy Murray, Zach Wyatt, Aidan O'Callaghan, Carlina Grace-Paseda, Kim Adis, Sorcha Groundsell, Hebe Beardsall, Tomisin Ajani, Zachary Hart, Jordan Whitby and Daniel Boyarsky.
Characters: Fjall
The Witcher: Blood Origin has cast Laurence O'Fuarain as Fjall. Born into a clan of warriors sworn to protect a King, Fjall carries a deep scar within, the death of a loved one who fell in battle trying to save him... pic.twitter.com/nGv1dPk5ny— The Witcher (@witchernetflix) March 26, 2021
We also have brief descriptions for the main characters in Blood Origin so far. Because the show goes so far back into time, these characters will be brand new to everyone, but Netflix is helping fans get to know them early. First up is Fjall, a human warrior played by O'Fuarain, who will reportedly be the lead protagonist.
"Born into a clan of warriors sworn to protect a King, Fjall carries a deep scar within, the death of a loved one who fell in battle trying to save him," Netflix's intro reads. "A scar that won't let him settle, or make peace with himself or the world around him. In his quest for redemption, Fjall will find himself fighting beside the most unlikely of allies as he carves a path of vengeance across a continent in turmoil."
Characters: Éile
The Witcher: Blood Origin has cast Sophia Brown in the role of Éile. An elite warrior with the voice of a goddess, her career as a nomadic musician gets cut short due to a grand reckoning on the Continent. pic.twitter.com/9ueKaN4qvb— The Witcher (@witchernetflix) July 8, 2021
Brown will play an elf named Éile, described by Netflix as: "An elite warrior with the voice of a goddess, her career as a nomadic musician gets cut short due to a grand reckoning on the Continent." A further description later added: "Éile, an elite warrior blessed with the voice of a goddess, has left her clan and position as Queen's guardian to follow her heart as a nomadic musician. A grand reckoning on the continent forces her to return to the way of the blade in her quest for vengeance and redemption."
Characters: Scían
The Witcher: Blood Origin has cast Michelle Yeoh as Scían. The very last of her nomadic tribe of sword-elves, she is an artist with the blade, on a deadly quest that will change the fate of the Continent. pic.twitter.com/yKyvezUy46— The Witcher (@witchernetflix) July 6, 2021
Yeoh will play an elf as well, and one more suited for the battle scenes The Witcher franchise is known for. Her character's description reads: "Scían is the very last of her nomadic tribe of sword-elves. No one can come close to her artistry with the blade, and no one carries as much loss within their heart. When a chance presents itself to retrieve a stolen sacred sword, taken from her fallen tribe by nefarious means, she launches herself into a deadly quest that will change the outcome of the Continent."
For more, we will need to wait, but thankfully there will be no shortage of Witcher content in the months to come. The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf premieres on Monday, Aug. 23 on Netflix. The Witcher Season 2 follows on Friday, Dec. 17. There is no release date for The Witcher: Blood Origin just yet.