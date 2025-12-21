‘The Walking Dead’ Star Andrew Lincoln’s New Paramount+ Series Is Premiering Soon

The Walking Dead star Andrew Lincoln has a new Paramount+ show coming soon.

The new British psychological thriller Coldwater premieres on Friday, Jan. 9, exclusively on Paramount+’s Premium plan.

Created and written by David Ireland, Coldwater also stars Ewen Bremmer, Indira Varma, and Eve Myles. New episodes will drop weekly through the series finale on Feb. 13. Lee Haven-Jones and Andrew Cumming directed the six-episode first season. Lincoln serves as an executive producer alongside Jane Featherstone, Chris Fry, Lydia Hampson, Alice Tyler, and Ireland. Brian Coffey is the producer.

The series follows “stay-at-home dad John (Lincoln), who relocates his family from London to the remote Scottish town of Coldwater after a violent incident at a playground triggers a personal crisis. Once there, he’s welcomed by neighbor Tommy (Bremmer) – a charismatic local staple – until a series of unsettling events forces John to question who Tommy really is.”

Coldwater marks Lincoln’s first live-action TV role since starring as Rick Grimes on The Walking Dead and spinoff mini series The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live. Lincoln starred in the first nine seasons of TWD as the former sheriff’s deputy and Alexandria Safe-Zone leader before departing. He returned as a special guest star for the 11th and final season. He went on to reprise the role in the six-episode series The Ones Who Live in 2024, starring alongside Danai Gurira and Pollyanna McIntosh.

Andrew Lincoln as John in Coldwater, episode 6, season 1, streaming on Paramount+, 2025. Photo Credit: Mark Mainz/Sister Pictures Limited/ITV/Paramount+ © Sister Pictures Limited 2025

Additional credits include A Better Paradise, Penguin Bloom, Made in Dagenham, Strike Back, Heartbreaker, Moonshot, Wuthering Heights, This Life + 10, and Afterlife, among others. On the producer side, Coldwater is the latest series that Lincoln is an EP on, having previously served as an executive producer on A Better Parade, TWD: The Ones Who Live, and the TV special The Walking Dead: The Return.

Andrew Lincoln will soon be making his television return, and it will be a great way to kick off the new year. Don’t miss the series premiere of the psychological thriller Coldwater on Friday, Jan. 9, on Paramount+’s Premium plan, with new episodes dropping weekly through Feb. 13. For now, fans can stream all seasons of The Walking Dead on Netflix and The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live on AMC+.