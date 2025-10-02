‘The Sisters Grimm’: The Element of Surprise Comes at a Cost in Exclusive Sneak Peek for New Apple TV+ Series

A new animated series is coming to Apple TV+ this week, and PopCulture.com has an exclusive sneak peek.

Based on Michael Buckley’s New York Times bestselling book series of the same name, The Sisters Grimm premieres on Friday.

The series is a “journey of adventure and heart about sleuth-solving sisters descended from the Brothers Grimm who, while very different, make a pretty great team. Two orphaned sisters navigate a town full of people torn straight from fantasy and fairy tales, confronting heroes and villains alike, while investigating the mystery of their missing parents. The Sisters Grimm blends discovery, fantasy, and adventure to deliver important lessons for all ages.”

In the exclusive clip, Sabrina and Daphne Grimm, voiced by Ariel Winter and Leah Newman, respectively, and Puck (Billy Harris) try to find out what’s on the other side of a door. After hearing a voice, they venture on but find the room completely empty aside from a mirror. They try to figure out if there’s anything more to the mirror, but alas, there isn’t. However, a green face with flames comes out of the mirror, demanding to know who they are before trapping the trio in a ring of green fire.

The series is developed by Erica Rothschild and showrunner Amy Higgins and also stars Laraine Newman, Harry Trevaldwyn, and Abubakar Salim. Titmouse produces the animation for The Sisters Grimm. Higgins, Buckley, Elliot Blake, Philip Alberstat, Steven Amato, and Titmouse’s Chris Prynoski, Shannon Prynoski, Ben Kalina, and Antonio Canobbio serve as executive producers. Sage Cotugno is the supervising director.

The six-episode series is the latest addition to Apple TV+’s lineup for kids and families. The streamer also offers Snoopy Presents: A Summer Musical, Lulu Is a Rhinoceros, DreamWorks Animation’s BE@RBRICK, Camp Snoopy, Goldie, Frog and Toad, Me, and Wonder Pets: In the City, among many others. Other originals on Apple TV+ include The Velveteen Rabbit, Duck & Goose, Fraggle Rock: Back to Rock, Harriet the Spy, and Sesame Workshop’s Helpsters.

Apple TV+ announced The Sisters Grimm in August, and fans will soon be able to watch the animated fantasy adventure series. Check out the exclusive clip above and watch The Sisters Grimm on Friday only on Apple TV+.