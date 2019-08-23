‘The Ranch’ Part 6 Ends in Major Colt-Abby Cliffhanger

The Ranch’s Colt and Abby Bennett are one of the most beloved Netflix couples, but unfortunately, things have hit a rough spot for the pair.

Spoilers ahead for The Ranch Part 6.

Part of the Netflix sitcom sees the couple welcome their first child together, which is a truly joyous moment. However, things soon take a turn.

After struggles balancing parenting duties and finances, the couple finds themselves in a tight spot. The problem is, Abby (Elisha Cuthbert) does not know they are in a tight spot. Colt (Ashton Kutcher) has lied several times over about if he has sold their livestock and how much he is getting for them. In fact, he bungles his business dealings so bad, that he will have to wait months to take his steers to market.

He lies to her face on several occasions, including during a date night meal. Abby discovers Colt’s lies and heads to her parents for a few days. The pair eventually reunite to talk things over, but it does not go as you might expect. Colt tries to apologize, but Abby seems to have her mind made up and cites a conversation with father-in-law Beau (Sam Elliott) as a reason why.

“I’m sorry. I was an idiot. I shoulda talked to you,” Colt says. “Last couple days have been miserable without you. I know a big gesture ain’t gonna fix this. You need me to be honest with you. And I will. I’m sorry. I love you.”

“I love you, too, Colt. I stopped by the other day. I was talking to your dad. He said something that I can’t get out of my head,” Abby says. “He said that Peyton was the most important thing in our lives and that we should always put her first. She’s everythin’. That got me thinking. What kind of role models are we to her? It’s important for her to know that her mom and dad love each other, but I don’t want her to think that it’s OK for her dad to lie to her mom over and over again. Or for him to not treat her like a partner. Or for him not to respect her. It’s just that, I don’t want her to think that’s what a relationship should look like.”

Colt tries to assure her the way things were “ain’t the way it’s gonna be” going forward. But it appears his lies have done too much.

“I can’t get over dinner the other night,” Abby said. “The way you acted. What you said. You know what? If you can lie to by face, what else are you hiding? What else don’t I know?”

Colton makes one final plea before Abby gives the final word about the future of their relationship.

“Hey, there’s nothing. You know everything, I swear,” Colt says. “Babe, you just gotta believe me.”

“That’s the thing. I don’t,” Abby says. “When I look at you, I don’t see the person that I used to see. My best friend. The guy who had my back. All I see is a liar.”

She concludes with, “I think we should separate.”

Colt is shown in awe as the screen fades to black.

All six parts of The Ranch are currently streaming on Netflix. Part 7 is expected to be released some time in 2019.

