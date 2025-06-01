‘The Last of Us’ and 5 More TV Shows Everyone’s Watching on HBO Max Right Now

Max, a.k.a. the soon-to-be HBO Max (again), has some of the buzziest shows on TV right now. These mainly come in the form of HBO originals like The Last of Us, but there are some Max exclusives in there, too.

Continue on to see the Max top 5 TV show list as it currently stands on Sunday (June 1, 2025). Trailers and official descriptions of each show are included in case you want to learn more about the programs.

Videos by PopCulture.com

6. Duster

Play video

Official Synopsis: “From J.J. Abrams and LaToya Morgan, this 1970s drama follows a getaway driver and a young FBI agent as they take on a notorious crime syndicate.”

5. Pee Wee as Himself

Play video

Official Synopsis: “In his own words, actor Paul Reubens recounts his life story and the creation of his beloved alter-ego Pee-wee Herman.”

4. Real Time With Bill Maher

Play video

Official Synopsis: “Maher offers his unique perspective on contemporary issues.”

3. Hacks

Play video

Official Synopsis: “To salvage her waning career, Las Vegas comedian Deborah Vance is forced to team up with an entitled, outcast television writer.”

2. And Just Like That…

Play video

Official Synopsis: “Carrie, Miranda and Charlotte navigate the complicated reality of friendship, family and New York in their 50s.”

1. The Last of Us

Play video

Official Synopsis: “In 2003, a parasitic fungal infection ravaged the planet, turning humans into violent creatures known as the Infected. Twenty years later, hardened survivor Joel (Pedro Pascal) is hired to smuggle 14-year-old Ellie (Bella Ramsey) to the rebel Fireflies. Season 2 of The Last of Us picks up five years after the events of Season 1. Joel and Ellie’s collective past catches up to them, drawing them into conflict with each other and a world even more dangerous and unpredictable than the one they left behind.”