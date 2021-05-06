‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ New Episode Inspires Memes From Fans

Wednesday's all-new episode of The Handmaid's Tale saw many major moments play out, but there is one moment in particular that proved to be all the chatter of the night. After "Milk" debuted on Hulu, marking the fourth episode of the record-breaking Season 4, fans took to social media with truly hilarious memes. Warning: This post contains spoilers for The Handmaid's Tale Season 4, Episode 4, "Milk."

After Episode 3 ended in tragedy when four Handmaids died – two were fatally shot and two were struck by a train – as they made a final attempt to flee Gilead while en route to a Magdalene Colony, Episode 4 picked up with June and Janine, the two surviving Handmaids, running for their lives. As it turns out, the episode’s title, "Milk," was appropriately chosen, because as they make their escape and try head to Chicago, they traveled via a tanker car filled with milk. That's right, the fugitive Handmaids jump right into the vat of milk, which they eventually manage to drain.

The moment proved to be the highlight of the episode, which was filled with plenty of pivotal moments, including a flashback of Janine's life prior to Gilead and her and June meeting up with a group of rebels on the frontlines. Chatter about the milk continued well into Thursday morning, inspiring more than just a few memes and jokes.