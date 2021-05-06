‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ New Episode Inspires Memes From Fans
Wednesday's all-new episode of The Handmaid's Tale saw many major moments play out, but there is one moment in particular that proved to be all the chatter of the night. After "Milk" debuted on Hulu, marking the fourth episode of the record-breaking Season 4, fans took to social media with truly hilarious memes. Warning: This post contains spoilers for The Handmaid's Tale Season 4, Episode 4, "Milk."
After Episode 3 ended in tragedy when four Handmaids died – two were fatally shot and two were struck by a train – as they made a final attempt to flee Gilead while en route to a Magdalene Colony, Episode 4 picked up with June and Janine, the two surviving Handmaids, running for their lives. As it turns out, the episode’s title, "Milk," was appropriately chosen, because as they make their escape and try head to Chicago, they traveled via a tanker car filled with milk. That's right, the fugitive Handmaids jump right into the vat of milk, which they eventually manage to drain.
The moment proved to be the highlight of the episode, which was filled with plenty of pivotal moments, including a flashback of Janine's life prior to Gilead and her and June meeting up with a group of rebels on the frontlines. Chatter about the milk continued well into Thursday morning, inspiring more than just a few memes and jokes. Keep scrolling to see what viewers had to say about the milk moment, and don't forget to check out new episodes of The Handmaid's Tale on Hulu, which you can sign up for by clicking here.
I’m just starting the episode, but why? Why milk? #TheHandmaidsTale #handmaidstale @HandmaidsOnHulu pic.twitter.com/3IFFtWOwBI— 🌞🧴Neci 🥬 (@JustNecii) May 6, 2021
"ok soo.. treading MILK in an enclosed MILK tank on a long-haul moving train is where I draw the line. As a claustrophobic lactose intolerant, this is my personal HELL," one person joked. "No amount of pepto bismal and lactaid can make this ok."prevnext
I was totally expecting June and Janine to drink some of that milk after all that running and walking they did. #HandmaidsTale #TheHandmaidsTale pic.twitter.com/DbvDP8bCih— Cat 😺 (@CatLantana) May 6, 2021
Over on Reddit, one person said that "all I could think of from that point in the show onwards was how much they'd both absolutely stink, urgh." That thought seemed to be one shared by many, with another person commenting, "How bad would their clothes have smelt."prevnext
What Imagine June and Janine smell like after riding in the milk car for god knows how long: pic.twitter.com/g6ZKZP4ZTO— Chelle, Not Shelly (@ChelleDntLikeU) May 5, 2021
"I can't believe June and Janine escaped just to almost drown in a giant vat of milk," another person joked. "Idk if that scene was meant to be funny.. but it was."prevnext
Am I the only one amazed that no one has made a face at how awful Janine and June smell? Not even them commenting on it themselves? It’s rotten milk! I can barely stand good milk smell.#TheHandmaidsTale pic.twitter.com/R8WDYecnhj— Laira 🇵🇷 (@lairayrp) May 6, 2021
The moment also proved controversial for some, with one person tweeting, "WTF would they jump into a tank of milk. And WHY would there be lights inside the tank. This show is becoming freaking ridiculous."prevnext
They're going to stink like cheese after that milk bath #TheHandmaidsTale pic.twitter.com/IIIGPa8YA0— MareNova (@nova_mare) May 6, 2021
Several others on Reddit also took issue with the scene, with several expressing their shock that June and Janine survived the trip. One person wrote, "from a survival standpoint they should've been skin to skin for warmth, not still in their cold af robes." Somebody else added, "I could not figure out why they kept those robes on (and the hats!) for so long."prevnext
Couldn’t even put milk in my coffee this morning I was so grossed out 🤢 #TheHandmaidsTale— Maci 🦋 (@maciiann) May 5, 2021
"I'm not trying to figure out the mechanics of the drain or why they didn't drink it or if they stunk but I just think it was such a missed opportunity to not show the milk coming out of the train," somebody else joked. "A show is nearing its end when they start trying to save money on special effects."prevnext
New fear unlocked: getting stuck in a train car filled with milk. #thehandmaidstale— Liz (@lizspiel) May 6, 2021
New episodes of The Handmaid's Tale drop on Wednesdays, and the season is set to come to an end on June 16.