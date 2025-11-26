The ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ Thanksgiving Episode Guide

Brooklyn Nine-Nine loved a Thanksgiving episode.

The police procedural sitcom did five different Thanksgiving-themed episodes across its eight season run on NBC, all of which are beloved by fans.

For those who haven’t seen the series, it revolves around seven detectives of the NYPD and their aggressive captain. Andy Samberg led the cast, with Andre Braugher, Terry Crews, Stephanie Beatriz, Chelsea Peretti, Melissa Fumero, Joe Lo Truglio, Dirk Blocker, and Joel McKinnon Miller filling out the rest of the cast. It was nominated for four Emmy Awards during its run.

Scroll down to read a synopsis of all five Thanksgiving episodes. If you’re only going to pick one to watch, Season 1’s “Thanksgiving” is probably your best bet.

All episodes of Brooklyn Nine-Nine are streaming on Netflix and Peacock.

Season 1, Episode 10: “Thanksgiving”

Episode Synopsis: “The squad spends Thanksgiving Day playing Boyle Bingo, then everyone heads to Amy Santiago’s apartment for Thanksgiving Dinner.”

Season 2, Episode 7: “Lockdown”

Episode Synopsis: “The 99th Precinct goes into lockdown mode on Thanksgiving night, and Jake Peralta, who was left in charge, is confident in his ability to keep spirits high and avoid chaos. Amy Santiago is less confident, as things spiral out of control.”

Season 3, Episode 8: “Ava”

Episode Synopsis: “Terry Jeffords leaves Jake Peralta in charge of entertaining his pregnant wife while he and Rosa Diaz head to a prison to learn more about the Douglass Street murders. When Sharon’s water breaks sooner than expected, crisis ensues at the precinct. Meanwhile, due to an internet outage, Amy Santiago and Charles Boyle must process all the paperwork by hand to avoid the bullpen from overflowing with perps. Raymond Holt is forced to confront an ex-boyfriend who happens to be an obstetrician who can help with Sharon.”

Season 4, Episode 7: “Mr. Santiago”

Episode Synopsis: “At Amy’s intricately planned Thanksgiving dinner, Jake goes “full Santiago” (binder and all) in order to impress her father, a former cop. With Jake and Amy’s focus elsewhere, Charles is left on turkey duty and Ray helps Pimento cope after learning he can no longer work for the NYPD.”

Season 5, Episode 7: “Two Turkeys”

Episode Synopsis: “Jake Peralta and Amy Santiago attempt to get their parents to bond over Thanksgiving dinner, but their first holiday together as a family does not go well. Meanwhile, at the precinct, Raymond Holt and Kevin Cozner’s special Thanksgiving pie is stolen from his office and Holt searches through the ranks for the possible culprit.”