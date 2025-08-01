The 8 Most-Viewed Animated Movies on Netflix Revealed for 2025

Netflix subscribers have been getting their fill of animated movies in 2025.

The streamer gave insight into viewing habits across the world with its latest Engagement Report, which highlighted what subscribers watched from January to June 2025. So far this year, people have watched more than 95 billion hours of content — and eight of the top 26 most-watched movies of the year are animated films.

Keep scrolling to see which eight animated movies were the most-watched on Netflix as of June 2025.

1. Secret Lives of Pets 2 – 75 Million Views

The Secret Life of Pets 2 originally hit theaters in 2019, but has gotten a second life on Netflix in 2025. This sequel follows dogs Max (Patton Oswalt) and Duke (Eric Stonestreet) as they make the journey away from their city home into the countryside and also features characters voiced by Jenny Slate, Kevin Hart, Tiffany Haddish, Lake Bell, Nick Kroll, Dana Carvey, Ellie Kemper, Renaud, Hannibal Buress, Bobby Moynihan, and Harrison Ford.

2. Despicable Me 4 – 69 Million Views

Another sequel hits the list with Despicable Me 4, which originally premiered in theaters in 2024. Gru (Steve Carell) is forced to relocate his family to a safe house when his old rival Maxime Le Mal (Will Ferrell) seeks revenge, all while their new neighbor Poppy Prescott (Joey King) attempts to follow in Gru’s villainous footsteps. Kristen Wiig, Pierre Coffin, Stephen Colbert, Miranda Cosgrove, and Sofía Vergara also voice characters.

3. Secret Lives of Pets – 65 Million Views

The original Secret Lives of Pets also appears on the Netflix list after its 2016 theatrical release. The film follows a dog named Max (Louis C.K.) as he attempts to rid himself of his newly-adopted dog brother Duke (Eric Stonestreet), all while showing exactly what it is animals get up to when their humans aren’t home. Jenny Slate, Kevin Hart, Ellie Kemper, Lake Bell, Dana Carvey, Hannibal Buress, Bobby Moynihan, Steve Coogan, and Albert Brooks also lend their voices to the film.

4. The Boss Baby – 55 Million Views

Almost a decade after The Boss Baby was originally released in theaters in 2017, viewers are still cracking up at the antics of Alec Baldwin’s abnormally precocious infant as he fights in the ongoing war for adults’ love against puppies.

5. Minions – 54 Million Views

Released in theaters in 2015, Minions serves as a prequel to the original Despicable Me, following the titular yellow creatures as they search for their next evil boss throughout history, accidentally resulting in their demise one after another. Celebrities who lend their voices to the film include Sandra Bullock, Jon Hamm, Michael Keaton, Allison Janney, Steve Coogan, Jennifer Saunders, and Geoffrey Rush.

6. Shrek – 53 Million Views

It’s been 24 years since Shrek was first released in theaters to critical acclaim, and the film continues to be a cultural phenomenon today. The animated film follows an ogre (Mike Myers) as he sets off on an adventure to rescue Princess Fiona (Cameron Diaz) with the help of his new compatriot Donkey (Eddie Murphy) in order to save his swamp from the fairytale creatures displaced by Lord Farquaad (John Lithgow).

7. Plankton: The Movie – 50 Million Views

Plankton: The Movie debuted on Netflix in 2025 and follows the SpongeBob villain as his plans for world domination are put to a halt when his computer wife, Karen, decides to take charge.

8. Despicable Me 3 – 49 Million Views

Another Despicable Me film wraps up this list, with the third main installment to the franchise featuring Gru (Steve Carell) teaming up with his long-lost twin brother (also Carell) to stop Balthazar Bratt (Trey Parker), a former child actor, from destroying Hollywood after his show was canceled. Also lending their voices to the film are stars Kristen Wiig, Miranda Cosgrove, Steve Coogan, Jenny Slate, and Julie Andrews.