'Stranger Things' Casts Linda Hamilton in Season 5

Terminator actress Linda Hamilton is officially jumping back into the sci-fi genre, as Netflix announced during their Tudum event Saturday she's been cast in the upcoming fifth and final season of the hit series Stranger Things It was announced in February 2022 that Stranger Things would officially be coming to an end after the upcoming fifth season, marking the end of this crazy era. Season 4, split into two parts, released last summer.

No details have been released about Hamilton's role as of yet, so Netflix seems to be keeping things on the down low. Not too many details have been released about Season 5, but considering Season 4 ended with the Upside Down has somehow bled into their real world, Vecna's plan is well underway, meaning that Hawkins and the world could be consumed by the other realm. It's going to be a hair-raising season and filled to the brim with both emotions and action and keep fans on the edge of their seats.

There's no telling what role Linda Hamilton will play, nor will she be a friend or foe. Since there's also no information on how many episodes she is set to appear in, it's very possible it won't even be too big of a role, and she could appear in just a few episodes. However, given her range in horror and sci-fi genres, including Children of the Corn and King Kong Lives, it's very likely she will have somewhat of an important role. What that means and what it will entail, if she works with Dr. Brenner or if she has no connection to anyone, we don't know and may not know for a while.

Unfortunately, due to the writers' strike, filming for Stranger Things 5 is on pause for the time being. Since there is no end in sight for the strike, and likely soon with SAG-AFTRA joining in, it's possible it may even go through the summer or longer. There's no telling once the series goes back to production when it could premiere. While fans only had to wait a year between Seasons 1 and 2, they waited two for Season 3 and nearly three years for Season 4. So fans may be waiting for quite some time, but at least they can still look forward to likely even more news for Season 5. At the very least, hopefully, more information about Linda Hamilton's role is announced soon, but all four seasons of Stranger Things are streaming on Netflix in the meantime.