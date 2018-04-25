Netflix Sets ‘Sense8’ Series Finale for June 8

Netflix is giving Sensates something to look forward to this summer. The “Cluster” is gearing up for their final return in the series finale of Sense8, which officially has a premiere date.

The highly-anticipated conclusion of the Netflix original series, which was cancelled after two seasons, will premiere Friday, June 8, the streaming giant announced Tuesday.

The @sense8 finale arrives June 8! Tell your cluster. pic.twitter.com/FlDwnKzOYW — Netflix US (@netflix) April 24, 2018

In the two-hour series finale, “personal lives are pushed aside as the cluster, their sidekicks and some unexpected allies band together for a rescue mission and BPO take-down in order to protect the future of all Sensates,” according to TV Line.

The popular science fiction drama follows a “cluster” of eight people who are telepathically connected, mentally and emotionally linked from around the globe. The second season ended with Wolfgang captured by BPO, leaving a cliffhanger that, after the show’s cancellation, fans feared would never be resolved.

After Netflix cancelled the series over the summer, fans undertook a feverish campaign to get the “Cluster” back on the air, and their hard work paid off. Sense8 remains the only series that Netflix has cancelled and then revived. The series was a huge critical success with a dedicated fan base. It was also lauded for its honest representation of LGBTQ issues. Back in June, spokespeople for Netflix said the show was simply too expensive to continue making.

“I’m glad that the universe conspired to realign what was off center,” said Toby Onwumere. The cast seems to consider it a responsibility to honor the fans who brought them back from cancellation for one more adventure.

“I’m proud to be a part of this, and happy that we can given [the fans] an end that will satisfy them,” said Max Riemelt.

The two-hour finale comes after a long series of negotiations between the streaming site and producers of the show. Many fans are still frustrated that the series is being cut so short, and they worry that one finale special won’t be enough to tie up all the loose ends and satisfy the story.

Back in August, after Netflix conceded to make the two-hour reunion, an adult entertainment site called xHamster offered a home for the show’s third season. They published an open letter to the Wachowskis — two of the show’s creators — promising to give them a generous budget as well as a wide audience.

“We know that a series about polymorphous perversity is a hard sell for a mainstream network like Netflix,” the site’s Vice President Alex Hawkins wrote. “We have no such limitations, and also understand implicitly the interconnectedness of sexualities across boundaries. In short, we are a we.”

Nothing ever came from the offer, however, making the two-hour movie Sense8‘s final run.