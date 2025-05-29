Ryan Reynolds’ Worst Movie Is Now Streaming on Prime Video

Ryan Reynolds is gracing the Prime Video streaming library with one of his worst-ever movies.

R.I.P.D.: Rest in Peace Department, the 2013 supernatural action-comedy regarded as the worst film of Reynold’s career and also starring Jeff Bridges, is now available to watch on Amazon’s streaming service.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Based on a screenplay adapted from Peter M. Lenkov’ comic book of the same name, R.I.P.D. centers on R.I.P.D., the legendary police force charged with finding monstrous spirits who are disguised as ordinary people but are trying to avoid their final judgment by hiding out among the living. After they uncover a plot that could end all life, veteran lawman Roy Pulsifer (Bridges) and his new partner Nick Walker (Reynolds) must discover a way to restore the cosmic balance. Kevin Bacon, Mary-Louise Parker, Stéphanie Szostak, and Marisa Miller also star.

Play video

The film, directed by Robert Schwentke and written by Phil Hay and Matt Manfredi, released in theaters in July 2013 to little fanfare, and cemented itself as a box office bomb after only grossing $78 million worldwide on a $130 million budget. Critics also didn’t show the movie much love, with R.I.P.D. earning just a 25 Metacritic score, making it his lowest-rated film on the site. It fared even worse on Rotten Tomatoes, where it only earned a 13% critics score and a critics consensus reading, “It has its moments — most of them courtesy of Jeff Bridges’ rootin’ tootin’ performance as an undead Wild West sheriff — but R.I.P.D. is ultimately too dim-witted and formulaic to satisfy.” It is also his lowest-ranked movie on Rotten Tomatoes.

Despite the unfavorable response to R.I.P.D., a prequel, R.I.P.D. 2: Rise of the Damned, eventually spawned in 2022. With Paul Leyden taking over as director, the movie shifted focus to Jeffrey Donovan’s gun-slinging Sheriff Roy Pulsipher, who joins the Rest In Peace Department and returns to Earth to save humanity from the undead. Rachel Adedeji, Penelope Mitchell, and Jake Choi also starred. Given the initial film’s poor release, R.I.P.D. 2 skipped a theatrical release and was instead released direct-to-video. The film is currently available to stream n Netflix.

If the negative reviews and poor ratings are enough to keep you from pressing play on R.I.P.D., Max has other streaming options for Reynolds’ fans, with both Green Lantern and Woman in Gold currently streaming on the platform.