Regé-Jean Page Weighs in on Possible ‘Bridgerton’ Return

Regé-Jean Page is staying consistent with his decision to exit the Bridgerton franchise after just one season. “I’m very happy to support everyone who’s in the show,” Page told Entertainment Tonight, as reported by Deadline recently. “Everyone’s finding fantastic success but with the show and personal projects, I’m just super happy to say that.”

He added: “It’s not something I’ve thought about very much.” Instead, he’s focusing on his expanding acting career.

Page has stayed busy since his exit from the popular series. After his breakout role in the Netflix series, Page starred in Netflix’s The Gray Man in 2022, alongside Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, and Ana de Armas. In 2023, he starred in Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, alongside Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, Justice Smith, Sophia Lillis, and Hugh Grant.

At the time of his exit from the Regency-era series, Page was adamant that he only signed on for one season and echoed similar sentiments of being excited to pursue other projects. He said tackling The Gray Man after was a no-brainer in a 2022 interview with Blavity.

“It was incredible fun. It was this thing where the script turned up, and it was the most fun thing I had read so far,” he said. “It was this kind of thrill ride from beginning to end, but also always had its eye on making sure the audience enjoying itself, but also had so much ambition that I didn’t know how you pull it off until you remember that the Russos [brothers] are directing it and they can pull off pretty much anything as a thriller just to kind of attach yourself and watch them do it from close quarters. It was an absolute no-brainer. It was just loads of fun to imagine making then loads of fun to make and then even more fun to watch.”