Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s Next Prime Video Project Revealed

Prime Video has announced its new collaboration with Phoebe Waller-Bridge, and it’s probably not what you were expecting.

On May 8, a two-part documentary special called Octopus! will hit the streamer. It is narrated and executive-produced by Waller-Bridge. The special follows the Giant Pacific Octopus from birth to death and will feature a number of different characters we will get to know throughout the documentary.

A promotional still from ‘Octopus!’ (Credit: Prime Video)

Multiple people are interviewed, from experts trying to save the creatures to Tracy Morgan, who has long been obsessed with them and even has an octopus tank in his house.

In 2019, Waller-Bridge signed a reported $60 million deal to develop content for Amazon. Since then, she worked on Mr. & Mrs. Smith but exited the project due to creative differences with Donald Glover. She’s also been working on a long-in-development Tomb Raider series for the streaming giant, but there have been few updates on that project’s status.

A promotional still from ‘Octopus!’ featuring Tracy Morgan (Credit: Prime Video)

Octopus! will be her first project for Amazon since signing her deal.

Niharika Desai directed the documentary special; it will debut in more than 240 countries worldwide on May 8.