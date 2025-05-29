One of Will Ferrell’s Worst Movies Is Now Streaming on HBO Max

Not every comedy movie can be as great as Anchorman and Step Brothers, and one such film in Will Ferrell’s credits that even earned him a less-than-coveted Golden Raspberry Award nomination is now streaming on Max.

Land of the Lost, Brad Silberling’s science fiction adventure comedy film also starring Anna Friel and Danny McBride, joined the Max library in April, reintroducing audiences to a movie widely considered to be among Ferrell’s worst.

Loosely based on the 1974 Sid and Marty Krofft television series of the same name, Land of the Lost follows scientist Rick Marshall (Ferrell), his assistant Holly (Friel), and survivalist Will (McBride), who find themselves in a fight for survival after they are sucked into a space-time vortex. The group lands in a world populated by dinosaurs and painfully slow creatures called Sleestaks, and are forced to rely on the help of a primate named Chaka to survive and find their way back home. Jorma Taccone, John Boylan, Matt Lauer, Ben Best, and Leonard Nimoy also star.

Land of the Lost debuted in theaters on June 5, 2009 and was quickly dubbed a box office flop when it only managed to gross $68.8 million against its $100 million budget. Worse than that, the movie was also poorly received by both critics and audience members. The film only holds a score of 32 out of 100 on Metacritic and a 26% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes, making it among his lowest-ranked films on both sites.

With a critics consensus that dubbed Land of the Lost “more like a series of inconsistent sketches than a cohesive adventure comedy,” the film even picked up several awards, though not the kind most films achieve to score. The movie received seven Golden Raspberry Award nominations, a parody award show honoring the worst of cinematic “failures.” The film was nominated for worst actor (Ferrell), worst supporting actor (Taccone), director (Silberling), screenplay, worst sequel, rip-off or remake, and worst screen couple paired with “any co-star, creature or ‘comic riff.” It also earned a nomination for worst picture. Land of the Lost won a Razzie in the Worst Prequel, Remake, Rip-off or Sequel category.

Although Land of the Lost may not be among Ferrell’s best films, the sheer disappointment of it may make it worth watching – if not only to know what all the hate is about. The film is now streaming on Max.