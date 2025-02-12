The actor who rose to fame as Casey Gardner on Netflix’s Atypical and most recently starred as Maddy in I Saw the TV Glow is reintroducing themselves to the world. The non-binary star, who was formerly known as Brigette Lundy-Paine, announced in a social media post last month that they have changed their name to Jack Haven, a name that in part pays tribute to their great-great uncle, composer and lyricist Haven Gillespie.

“I am changing my name, going by Jack Haven now,” Haven wrote alongside a photo of themself. The actor went on to explain that “Haven is after my great great uncle, Haven Gillespie who was a songwriter known for the xmas hit ‘Santa Clause is Coming to Town’ which he wrote on the subway in 15 minutes.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Haven went on to share that the “first name Jack has stuck” after they first began using the moniker “two years ago in a workshop led by @saman_arastoo… I said I was using it in safe spaces. Saman said use it in dangerous spaces. So I use it in the men’s bathroom.”

Haven has long been open about their gender identity. After first coming out as queer in 2018, the star came out as non-binary and announced they used they/them pronouns in 2019. Haven at the time wrote in a since-deleted Instagram post, per Out Magazine, “I’m non-binary, always felt a lil bit boy, lil bit girl, lil bit neither. Using they/them as of late n it feels right.”

“Scary af to come out n been rly putting this off. But I feel I owe it to myself and to all of us who struggle w gender,” they added.

Haven started their acting career in 2015 with small roles on Irrational Man and One Bad Choice, per their IMDb profile. After following that up with appearances in Margot vs. Lily, Our Second First Date, and One Night Only: Lights Out, they landed the role as Casey Gardner in Netflix’s Atypical. The hit series, which centered around Casey’ brother Sam, a teenager on the autism spectrum, ran for four seasons from 2017 until 2021. In the series, Haven’s character explored her sexuality before coming out as bisexual.

Haven most recently starred as Maddy in A24’s hit psychological horror drama I Saw the TV Glow, which they described as an allegory for being trans.

“I think it’s always been a trans story,” they told CBR. “I think it’s cool because the root of it is what it means to be trans and what it means to blow up your life and choose to transition or choose to not, and to be slowly dying, as what happens to Owen’s character, Justice’s character, but it’s also like there’s a real, true fantasy story in it as well. Like, I think in order to act in the film or to believe in the film, you have to live through the reality of the fantasy for them.”

Haven’s role in the film earned them widespread acclaim, including a Gotham Awards nomination for Outstanding Supporting Performance and an Independent Spirit Award nomination for Best Supporting Performance.