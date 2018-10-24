New Netflix Original Content Coming in November

Netflix’s streaming library is being stocked with a number of new original series and films in November.

The streaming giant is planning to kick off one of the final months of 2018 strong by keeping with its promise to double down on original content, with November seeing a total of 58 new Netflix originals being made available for subscribers’ delight. As Hallmark begins playing its infamous Christmas scheduling, Netflix will get in on the fun as well, with a number of Christmas-themed additions coming to welcome in Santa Claus and the chillier months. November will also see the final installment of popular series House of Cards, along with several other highly-anticipated arrivals.

Coming 11/1 – 11/2

Angela’s Christmas – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

“A trip to church with her family on Christmas Eve gives young Angela an extraordinary idea. A heartwarming tale based on a story by Frank McCourt.”

Available 11/1.



Follow This: Part 3 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

“BuzzFeed reporters research sexbots, superbug snipers and more in the third installment of this documentary series.”

Available 11/1.



The Judgement – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

“After a traumatic incident at a party makes her a target of gossip and derision, a young college student tries to change her school’s toxic culture.”

Available 11/1.



Brainchild – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

“From germs and emotions to social media and more, it’s the science of your world explained in a way that’s refreshingly relatable.”

Available 11/2.



House of Cards: Season 6 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

“With Frank out of the picture, Claire Underwood steps fully into her own as the first woman president, but faces formidable threats to her legacy.”

Available 11/2.

Coming 11/2 – 11/4

ReMastered: Tricky Dick & The Man in Black – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

“This documentary chronicles Johnny Cash’s 1970 visit to the White House, where Cash’s shifting ideals clashed with Richard Nixon’s policies.”

Available 11/2.



The Holiday Calendar – NETFLIX FILM

“A talented photographer stuck in a dead-end job inherits an antique Advent calendar that may be predicting the future – and pointing her toward love.”

Available 11/2.



The Other Side of the Wind – NETFLIX FILM

“A completion and restoration of Orson Welles’s unfinished film, this satire follows the final days of a legendary director striving for a comeback.”

Available 11/2.



They’ll Love Me When I’m Dead – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

“This engaging documentary explores Orson Welles’s unfinished film, “The Other Side of the Wind,” which he worked on for a decade before his death.”

Available 11/2.



Trolls: The Beat Goes On!: Season 4 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

“With her sunny attitude, Poppy leads her friends in rescuing Mr. Dinkles, supporting Guy Diamond’s new invention and teaching Smidge to be helpful.”

Available 11/2.



Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj (Streaming Every Sunday, begins October 28) – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

“In this weekly show, Hasan Minhaj brings his unique comedic voice and storytelling skill to explore the larger trends shaping our fragmented world.”

Available 11/4.

Coming 11/5 – 11/9

John Leguizamo’s Latin History for Morons – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

“With a rapid-fire lesson in overlooked Latin history, Colombian-American actor John Leguizamo comes to Netflix with his one-man Broadway show John Leguizamo: Latin History For Morons. Examining 3,000 years of Latino history, Leguizamo charts everything from a satirical recap of Aztec and Incan history to stories of Latin patriots in the American Civil War, revealing how whitewashed history truly is. Latin History For Morons earned a 2018 Tony Award nomination for Best Play on Broadway.”

Available 11/5.



Beat Bugs: Season 3 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

“Music keeps the Beat Bugs going and points the way to problem-solving solutions in another season of fun and adventure.”

Available 11/9.



La Reina del Flow – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

“Seventeen years after being wrongly imprisoned, a talented songwriter seeks justice against the men who caused her downfall and killed her family.”

Available 11/9.



Medal of Honor – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

“This emotional docudrama tells the stories of Medal of Honor recipients from U.S. military operations in Iraq, Afghanistan, Vietnam and more.”

Available 11/9.



Outlaw King – NETFLIX FILM

“This period drama follows Robert the Bruce’s battle to regain control after being made an outlaw by the King of England for taking the Scottish Crown.”

Available 11/9.

Coming 11/9

Spirit Riding Free: Season 7 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

“Seasons change, and so do Lucky’s adventures, whether she’s racing through the snow, outsmarting villains or soaring high in the sky!”

Available 11/9.



Super Drags – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

“Three gay friends, working by day at a department store, lead double lives as crime-fighting superhero drag queens.”

Available 11/9.



The Great British Baking Show: Collection 6 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

“The mouth-watering contest returns to the big white tent with 12 new bakers and another season bursting with delicious surprises.”

Available 11/9.



Treehouse Detectives: Season 2 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

“Brother-and-sister detectives Toby and Teri are back on the case, helping others, being brave – and asking big questions about the world around them.”

Available 11/9.



Westside – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

“Westside offers an unscripted and deeply personal glimpse into the journeys of nine young L.A.-based musicians as they follow their dreams. Each episode sheds light on their creative processes and personal struggles, interspersing cinema verité-style documentary footage with beautifully produced music videos featuring original songs.”

Available 11/9.

Coming 11/13 – 11/15

Loudon Wainwright III: Surviving Twin – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

“Grammy-winning singer Loudon Wainwright III reflects on the close but complicated relationships between fathers and sons in this intimate evening of music and storytelling, from executive producer Judd Apatow, director Christopher Guest and produced by Funny Or Die.”

Available 11/13.



Oh My Ghost – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

“When a skilled but timid chef is possessed by a sassy spirit, her newfound confidence catches the eye of her longtime crush, a culinary hotshot.”

Available 11/13.



Warrior – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

“A war veteran plagued by guilt over his final mission teams up with his best friend’s widow to infiltrate a dangerous Copenhagen biker gang.”

Available 11/13.



May The Devil Take You – NETFLIX FILM

“When her estranged father falls into a mysterious coma, a young woman seeks answers at his old villa, where she and her stepsister uncover dark truths.”

Available 11/15.



The Crew – NETFLIX FILM

“Work-life balance breaks down for Paris’s most gifted armed robbers when a grave mistake forces them to work for a crime boss in a high-stakes heist.”

Available 11/15.

Coming 11/16

Cam – NETFLIX FILM

“Her online life’s been stolen. Her real life’s unraveling. There’s only one way out: beat the impersonator at her own game.”

Available 11/16.



Narcos: Mexico – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

“See the rise of the Guadalajara Cartel as an American DEA agent learns the danger of targeting narcos in Mexico.”

Available 11/16.



Ponysitters Club: Season 2 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

“Skye and the Rescue Ranch gang return for another round of action-packed adventure, incredible friendship and adorable animals.”

Available 11/16.



Prince of Peoria – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

“When an easygoing 13-year-old prince goes incognito as a U.S. exchange student, he strikes up an unlikely friendship with a fastidious overachiever.”

Available 11/16.



She-Ra and the Princesses of Power – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

“In this reboot of the ’80s series, a magic sword transforms an orphan girl into warrior She-Ra, who unites a rebellion to fight against evil.”

Available 11/16.

Coming 11/16 – 11/19

The Ballad of Buster Scruggs – NETFLIX FILM

“Saddle up for six tales about the American frontier from the unique minds of Joel and Ethan Coen, who wrote and directed this anthology.”

Available 11/16.



The Kominsky Method – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

“Michael Douglas stars as a briefly successful actor turned revered Hollywood acting coach. A Chuck Lorre comedy series also featuring Alan Arkin.”

Available 11/16.



The Princess Switch – NETFLIX FILM

“When a down-to-earth Chicago baker and a soon-to-be princess discover they look like twins, they hatch a Christmastime plan to trade places.”

Available 11/16.



The Last Kingdom: Season 3 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

“As Alfred’s health weakens – and with it his dream of a united England – Uhtred must take command and confront a new threat, Danish warlord Sigrid.”

Available 11/19.

Coming 11/20

Kulipari: Dream Walker – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

“Now the Blue Sky King, Darel must lead a rescue mission to save a Dream Walker — leaving the village under the protection of the Kulipari youth.”

Available 11/20.



Motown Magic – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

“Imaginative boy Ben transforms his city by bringing colorful street art to life, armed with a magic paintbrush – and the classic sounds of Motown.”

Available 11/20.



Sabrina – NETFLIX FILM

“A toymaker and his wife are terrorized by a demonized doll after their adopted child tries to summon her late mother’s spirit using a spooky ritual.”

Available 11/20.



The Final Table – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

“The Final Table is a global culinary competition show featuring the world’s most talented chefs fighting for a spot at the elite, Final Table made up of the greatest chefs from around the globe. The series features 12 teams of two chefs from around the world cooking the national dishes of Mexico, Spain, England, Brazil, France, Japan, the U.S., India and Italy. Each episode focuses on a different country and its cuisine, with celebrity ambassadors, food critics and the country’s greatest chef eliminating teams until the finale. In that last episode, only one of our competing chefs will win a place at the Final Table, joining the nine legendary culinary icons – Enrique Olvera (Mexico), Andoni Aduriz (Spain), Clare Smyth (UK), Helena Rizzo (Brazil), Vineet Bhatia (India), Grant Achatz (US), Carlo Cracco (Italy), Yoshihiro Narisawa (Japan) and Anne-Sophie Pic (France). The series will be presented by Andrew Knowlton, James Beard Award-winning Writer and Editor at Large, Bon Appétit. Created and exec produced by Robin Ashbrook & Yasmin Shackleton. The production company is theoldschool.”

Available 11/20.



Trevor Noah: Son of Patricia – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

“Trevor Noah gets out from behind the “Daily Show” desk and takes the stage for a stand-up special that touches on racism, immigration, camping and more.”

Available 11/20.

Coming 11/21 – 11/23

The Tribe – NETFLIX FILM

“An executive-turned-viral sensation loses his reputation and his memory, but finds a new life with his biological mother and her empowered dance group.”

Available 11/21.



Mystery Science Theater 3000: The Gauntlet – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

“This season, Kinga subjects Jonah and the bots to a devious new experiment: a back-to-back marathon of six hilariously cheesy – and riffworthy – films.”

Available 11/22.



The Christmas Chronicles – NETFLIX FILM

“Two siblings team up with Santa Claus for a high-flying holiday adventure. A new Christmas classic from the makers of “Harry Potter” and “Home Alone.”

Available 11/22.



Frontier: Season 3 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

“While Harp pursues Lord Benton to rescue Grace, Michael takes command of the Black Wolf Company and Sokanon embarks on a righteous crusade.”

Available 11/23.



Fugitiva – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

“A woman organizes an escape plan camouflaged as a kidnapping to protect her children from her husband’s enemies.”

Available 11/23.



Sick Note – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

“This black comedy series follows a slacker misdiagnosed with cancer whose lies lead him into an absurd web of secrets, blackmail and suspicion.”

Available 11/23.



Sick Note: Season 2 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

“Rupert Grint, Nick Frost and Lindsay Lohan star in the second dose of the brilliantly dark comedy. And the lies just keep on coming.”

Available 11/23.

Coming 11/27 – 11/30

Bumping Mics with Jeff Ross & Dave Attel – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

“Veteran comedians Jeff Ross and Dave Attell roast each other, the audience and special guests.”

Available 11/27.



1983 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

“In a totalitarian Poland, law student Kajetan Skowron and detective Anatol Janów unravel a terrible conspiracy stretching to the country’s foundations.”

Available 11/30.



A Christmas Prince: The Royal Wedding – NETFLIX FILM

“A year after helping Richard secure the crown, Amber’s getting ready to walk down the aisle with him. But she’s not so sure she’s cut out to be queen.”

Available 11/30.



Baby – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

“By day, Chiara is a promising student at one of Rome’s most elite private high schools. But by night, she leads a scandalous secret life.”

Available 11/30.

Coming 11/30

Death by Magic – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

“British magician Drummond Money-Coutts, or DMC for short, is on a mission to uncover the stories of magicians who died performing the most dangerous stunts ever attempted. He travels the world to track down where the fatal performances took place and to work out exactly what went wrong, sharing his magic with the people he meets along the way. It’s a journey that spans four continents and eight cities around the world. His aim is to pay homage to the craft by creating his own updated versions of the stunts that cost these magicians their lives, from being buried alive under tons of wet concrete, to playing a game of Russian roulette, to escaping from a collision with a speeding steam train. The series will follow DMC as he recreates the stunts where others have failed, in the most extreme magic show ever attempted. To succeed he must avoid the fate that met those who came before him and paid the ultimate price: Death by Magic.”

Available 11/30.



F is for Family: Season 3 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

“When Frank befriends a handsome young fighter pilot – voiced by Vince Vaughn – the family embarks on a whole new set of adventures.”

Available 11/30.



Happy as Lazzaro – NETFLIX FILM

“Ordinary teen Lazzaro is content with life as a sharecropper in rural Italy, but a visit from the aristocrat landowner’s son changes everything.”

Available 11/30.



Rajma Chawal – NETFLIX FILM

“An internet-rookie father attempts to use social media to enhance his faltering relationship with his millennial son.”

Available 11/30.



Spy Kids: Mission Critical: Season 2 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

“Finally feeling like a real team, the Mission Critical kids face their toughest test as they set out to destroy Golden Brain’s lair once and for all.”

Available 11/30.



The World Is Yours – NETFLIX FILM

“To escape his life of crime, a small-time mobster in Paris accepts one last job involving Spain, drugs, the Illuminati and his overbearing mother.”

Available 11/30.



Tiempo compartido – NETFLIX FILM

“Two men join forces to rescue their families from a tropical paradise, convinced a U.S. timeshare conglomerate has a sinister plan to take them away.”

Available 11/30.